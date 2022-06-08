Barry Rock “I’ve Been Dreaming” released to radio: Download Now

Barry Rock can best be described as a singer/songwriter that has you humming his melodies & lyrics, at first listen. Born and raised in NY, Barry’s Retro musical style was influenced by the best of them. Including The Beatles, Billy Joel, The Beach boys and the Cars to name a few.

Barry majored in acting at community college and played in bands thru his college years where he developed a magnetic stage presence. He went on to start and own a DJ Entertainment Company, working weddings and corporate events as well.

From 2008-2012 Barry Moved to LA where he picked up the vibe of west coast music. He incorporates these styles with incredible hooks you just can’t get out of your head.

Barry’s goal is to continue writing and working with incredible musicians, & place music in TV and film. His music is a perfect match for Child based media. One listen & you will agree his songs have Disney written all over them!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Barry Rock

Song Title: I’ve Been Dreaming

Publishing: Barry Purzak

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: I’ve Been Dreaming

Record Label: MC1 Nashville