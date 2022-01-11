Band Of Silver “Living Ghost” Impacting Top40 Radio: Download Now

They may be a sibling trio out of Nashville, but there’s nothing country about Band of Silver. Specializing in addictive, arena-ready anthems that blur the lines between vintage rock, 80’s new wave, and modern pop, the breakout three-piece has built a reputation for explosive, electrifying performances that hint at everything from Def Leppard and Madonna to Weezer and Panic! At The Disco. It makes sense, then, that the band traded Music City for LA when it came time to record their upcoming singles, teaming with celebrated producer Mike Green (Paramore, All Time Low) to create a bold, brash sound that’s all their own.

Their 2020 single “Hello Sunshine” has gained over 550k streams on Spotify alone, a song focused on “looking ahead and staying hopeful even during hard times. We liked the idea of using night and day to refer to difficult versus good times because it’s an unbreakable cycle. You’ll have ups and downs, days and nights, but the sun will always greet you again.”

Last fall they joined Jake Miller on the road for his National ‘hi, i missed you’ tour.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Band Of Silver

Song Title: Living Ghost

Publishing: Band Of Silver

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Living Ghost

Record Label: Band Of Silver