Band Of Silver “Hello Sunshine” Released To Top40 Radio: Radio/Media Download

Band of Silver is a three piece group out of Nashville, TN, specializing in high energy, indie pop with an 80’s rock influence. The band is composed of siblings Avery (lead vocals), Alex (guitar), and Evan Silvernagel (drums).

Their 2020 single “Hello Sunshine” has gained over 550k streams on Spotify alone, a song focused on “looking ahead and staying hopeful even during hard times. We liked the idea of using night and day to refer to difficult versus good times because it’s an unbreakable cycle. You’ll have ups and downs, days and nights, but the sun will always greet you again.”

This fall they join Jake Miller on the road for his National ‘hi, i missed you’ tour.