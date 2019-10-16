Baka Not Nice Drops New Song “Up” Via OVO Sound

Toronto artist Baka Not Nice follows up his no long talk. EP, which released earlier this year, with a new track titled “UP” via OVO Sound. The airy tracked, produced by harleyarsenault and Maneesh, is the perfect sonic backdrop for Baka’s melodic staccato delivery. “UP” also arrives on the heels of OVO’s Top Boy soundtrack, which features Baka’s standout “My Town” feat. Giggs from no long talk. What’s more, Baka opened for Drake’s U.K. Assassination Vacation arena tour this spring. Check out “UP” now and see what Baka had to say about the song below.

“I can remember three or four years ago when I didn’t have anything. I was wondering where the money was coming from. I didn’t know where to get it from. Now I’m able to do certain things I wasn’t able to do. I can help my family and friends when they need me now. I’m up now. The goal of the song for me is to reach more fans and let them hear where I’m coming from. I have a story to tell and I’m gearing up to tell it. I made this song to show my growth. This is not Baka from ’98. This is the new wave. I have so much energy bottled up inside me. I’m excited to share it with the world.”