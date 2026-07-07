Bailey Zimmerman facing felony charges after allegedly trashing hotel room, causing over $16K in damages

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Bailey Zimmerman is facing felony and misdemeanor charges in New Mexico after authorities accused the 26-year-old performer of causing extensive damage to a hotel room at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque, with losses estimated at more than $16,000. A warrant for his arrest was issued June 18 following the May 27 incident, which occurred the same day he canceled a scheduled concert on his “Different Night Same Rodeo” tour.

According to court documents cited by multiple outlets, Zimmerman has been charged with felony criminal damage to property involving more than $1,000 and a misdemeanor count of obtaining services fraudulently. Investigators allege the singer appeared intoxicated and behaved erratically during soundcheck, where security personnel reported he was stumbling, falling and throwing equipment. After the performance was called off, resort officials allegedly removed him from the property because of his conduct.

Authorities said Zimmerman declined transportation arranged by the resort and police were eventually called to escort him away. Housekeeping staff later entered the room and discovered extensive damage, including broken furniture and electronics, holes in walls and missing items, according to an affidavit obtained by entertainment outlets.

Before the incident became public, Zimmerman told fans on Instagram that he had canceled the Albuquerque show and another performance days later because he had “not been feeling well.” In the post, he wrote, “Y’all know there’s nothing I love more than getting out on the road and playing these shows for you,” adding, “I have not been feeling well and have tried to power through, but I’m not able to give you all the show you deserve.” He also assured ticket holders that “honored for the new dates” and thanked fans for their “prayers and understanding.”

As of Monday, Zimmerman and his representatives had not publicly commented on the charges. The singer remains in the midst of his current tour schedule while the case proceeds.

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