Bailey Zimmerman and Zach Top Announced as Headliners for 2027 Gulf Coast Jam

Zach Top has been announced as the fourth and final headliner for the 15th annual ‘Gulf Coast Jam’ scheduled to occur at Frank Brown Park from June 3-6, 2027, in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Gulf Coast Jam’s Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady stated: “Zach has taken off like a rocket, and he’s one of the top names our Jammers bring up as wanting to see here. This is shaping up to be an incredible event, and we can’t wait to roll out more artists.” Gulf Coast Jam’s COO Mark Sheldon remarked: “It’s been amazing to watch Zach’s career trajectory, and we’re excited to welcome him to Panama City Beach for the first time. We’ve already had to set up a wait list for several ticket levels, so we’re encouraging everyone to jump on board now.”

Additionally, Bailey Zimmerman was recently confirmed as the third headliner for the 2027 Gulf Coast Jam, joining Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. Festival organizers stated that Zimmerman’s swift rise in country music and his reputation for high-energy live performances made him a fitting addition to the lineup. Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady praised the artist as one of the genre’s most significant current attractions, while Chief Operating Officer Mark Sheldon noted that fans have consistently requested his return following prior festival appearances.

The 2027 Gulf Coast Jam is set to attract thousands of fans to Panama City Beach, where the event has become one of the Southeast’s leading country music festivals. With three of its four headliners confirmed, enthusiasm is anticipated to continue rising ahead of the final lineup announcement.

For more information, visit gulfcoastjam.com.