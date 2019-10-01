Bad Wolf Drops Vulnerable Alt-Pop Single and Video “Breathing Underwater”

The front-woman for Bad Wolf, Kota Wade, understands that listeners can get lost in the dreamy flow of their new single, and makes a point to illustrate that the context of the song can not be found at surface level. As a queer woman, Wade wanted to create an LGBT storyline that brought to surface internal conflicts she faces and what she has to sacrifice to make her way in the world. “It’s important to me to feature themes that don’t often get seen in a male-dominated rock world,” explains Wade. “Representation has always been important to us as a band.” The main theme of “Breathing Underwater” is about finding your place in the world. “The song is about deciding to follow your heart to love, even if it takes sacrifice and change.” With a consistent theme tied to the ocean, the self-produced song brings a dramatic tone with its lyrics and cinematic sound.

Based in Los Angeles, Bad Wolf has been creating their own unique version of alt-pop by forging together sci-fi and fantasy with a touch of Goth rock. With sounds similar to Evanescence, Paramore, and Birthday Massacre, Bad Wolf has the competitive advantage of having different influences and musical backgrounds along with the skills of self-production. The duo, consisting of Kota Wade and Tommy Oleksyn, has diverse accolades, which range from performing with Echosmith and We Came As Romans, having over a million views on YouTube, to performing annually at the Labyrinth Of Jareth Masquerade Ball, one of North America’s largest fantasy events.

