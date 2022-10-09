“Backup Guy” from Corduroy. is a Vibrant Reflection on Love Lost

“I think this song really epitomizes the upcoming EP. Turning our relationship woes into upbeat dance tracks seems to be a recurring theme over the past year! This track is one we relate to strongly as a band, and we can’t wait for people to hear it.” says vocalist and guitarist, Will Cole. While Half-Time Oranges is diverse in musical influences and lyrical content, the tracks are linked to each other through themes of severance, relationships, self improvement, and liberation.

ABOUT CORDUROY.:

Corduroy. is a six member Wellington band composed of Hannah Flacks (vocals), Will Cole (vocals and guitar), Riley Barrett (bass), Simon Kenrick (vocals and keys), Jacob Gasser (sax), and Rafe Swan (drums). Their music is an energetic blend of retro and contemporary with a playful pairing of indie-pop, funk, and disco. Over the past few years, Corduroy. has released seven singles, two EP’s, and embarked on three New Zealand tours encompassing multiple sold out shows. Some of their previous performance highlights include; Rhythm and Vines Garden stage (2019 and 2020), Bay Dreams (2021), and TSB Festival of Lights (2018). They have played in support of many renowned Australian and New Zealand bands including Spacey Jane, Great Gable, Mako Road, Shag Rock, and Summer Thieves.