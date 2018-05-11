Backstreet Boys Join The Lineup At KIIS/Los Angeles’ Wango Tango

Adds The Backstreet Boys

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES has added THE BACKSTREET BOYS to the lineup at its WANGO TANGO BY AT&T on SATURDAY, JUNE 2nd.

Hosted by RYAN SEACREST, THE BACKSTREET BOYS will join previously announced performers including ARIANA GRANDE, SHAWN MENDES, MEGHAN TRAINOR, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, NF, MIGUEL, JANELLE MONÁE and MARSHMELLO with a special guest performance by LOGIC, with more to be announced.

AT&T will livestream the concert exclusively for fans nationwide on ATT.com and TWITTER at 10p (ET)/7p (PT) on SATURDAY, JUNE 2nd. Fans can also listen to a special iHEARTRADIO WANGO TANGO BY AT&T live broadcast via iHEARTMEDIA radio stations across the country in more than 150 markets.