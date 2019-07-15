BACKSTREET BOY HOWIE D BREAKS OUT WITH DEBUT FAMILY ALBUM, “WHICH ONE AM I?”

Howie D, one fifth of the #1-selling boy band in history, the Backstreet Boys, will release his debut family album, WHICH ONE AM I? on July 12, 2019.

Along with People Magazine, Los Angeles Times, and Buzzfeed, Entertainment Tonight praises the album as “adorable,” Romper declares it “an instant fave,” while Babyology raves, “this time around, it’ll be your kids responsible for hitting the repeat button.”

Produced by Grammy nominee Tor Hyams, Which One Am I? also inspired a family musical theater production, Howie D: Back in the Day, which will have its world premiere in January 2020 at the famed Rose Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, with Howie himself performing in the opening run. Read more about the show HERE.

“When I started writing these songs with Tor and veteran Broadway performer Lisa St. Lou, it became clear that together they revealed my own story,” Howie says of the inspiration and hilarity that went into writing both the album and the musical. “These songs are about a kid who conquers a myriad of his own fears and learns to accept himself for the unique person he really is.”

Howie credits his own sons, together with the children of Backstreet Boys fans, with providing the spark that launched his first family album.

“As the father of two boys, I’m constantly entertaining them at home and singing. They absolutely thrive on music,” explains Howie D. “I started noticing kids coming to Backstreet Boys shows with their parents who have been longtime fans, and it was clear that those kids loved our music, too! Then it struck me: Why not make an album for the new generation of BSB fans, as well as their parents, who have been supporters through the years?”

To celebrate the release of Which One Am I?, Howie is looking to share some one-on-one time with a fan. Through a contest on his website, one lucky winner will receive a Skype call from Howie. More details are HERE.

Which One Am I? will be available on all digital and streaming platforms, including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, as well as local record stores.



Howie D is currently on a world tour with the Backstreet Boys, promoting their #1 album, DNA.

