Backstreet Boy AJ McLean’s ‘Boy and a Man’ Will Introduce His First Country Album [Listen]

AJ McLean’s “Boy and a Man” is his new country single and a taste of a full-length country album that’s coming this spring.

“Boy and a Man” was written by Rob Crosby and Dave Fenley and produced by Jason Massey. The song features the Backstreet Boys star’s vocals with a slight twang and soulful grit.

McLean tells People that choosing the song was a no-brainer and that he instantly gravitated towards it.

“It’s that growing up type of story — a becoming of who you’re going to become. For me, personally, I’ve always tried to be old-fashioned,” he says. I try to always be a gentleman especially when my wife is concerned, from opening the door for my wife to getting up to make her coffee in the morning — always putting my family first.”

McLean is officially working in Nashville, finishing his debut solo album, Long Road. The project is set to release this spring, but no official date has been revealed.

Over the past year McLean immersed himself in country music, working with numerous acclaimed songwriters and producers in the genre, including Clint Lagerberg (Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts) and Brett Tyler (Maren Morris and Chris Young), all while still performing with the Backstreet Boys at their Las Vegas residency.

The Backstreet Boys have slowly, but surely gained traction in the country music world, starting with a platinum single with Florida Georgia Line, “God, Your Mama, and Me.” The boyband also performed with the duo at a previous ACM Awards and CMT Crossroads showcase. That performance won them the 2018 CMT Award for Performance of the Year, along with performing the group’s single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” live at the awards show