Babylon A.D. Frontman Derek Davis Vividly Recounts Civil War In New Single “Jesus Set Me Free”

Derek Davis is no stranger to the top of the music charts. As frontman for the successful rock band Babylon A.D., Davis’ songs achieved Gold record status and Top 10 AOR Metal chart success. With two recent iTunes Blues chart #1 singles, “Mississippi Mud” and “Death Letter,” Davis is at the top of his game. On December 6th, 2019, the northern California singer-songwriter is releasing his most ambitious single to date.

Davis says, “The Southern Hillbilly sound of ‘Jesus Set Me Free,’ about two brothers on the South side of the Civil War, plays out on the battle fields, where Robert E Lee, General Grant and Stonewall Jackson come to life.” He continues, “The lyrics, ‘Blood On The Cotton Fields, Dead Men In The Grass, Red Death Here It Comes’: The song is like a script written for a movie. You are there!”

The chart-topping Gold record-selling singer-songwriter tells the tale of two brothers fighting for the South in “Jesus Set Me Free.”

“Davis has done it again, producing a record that is a real joy to hear” – The Rock Pit “His songs reveal an honesty, as well as a range of emotion and power” – Rock And Blues Muse “Davis is clearly a serious student of the blues. Close your eyes, and prepare to be musically transported” – Screamer Magazine

“Jesus Set Me Free” was written and recorded on a 3 string Cigar Box Guitar. It is the 4th single from his “Resonator Blues” album. “Jesus Set Me Free” premieres on youtube on December 6th, 2019 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqaluLy1OlM.

ABOUT DEREK DAVIS: Over the past 28 years, Derek Davis has showcased his extraordinary singing, songwriting, and musicianship. After relocating to Los Angeles in 1989, Davis and his newly formed rock band Babylon A.D. soon caught the attention of the legendary music mogul Clive Davis, who signed the band to a recording contract with Arista Records at a private showcase. While at Arista Records, Babylon A.D. released two critically acclaimed albums: The self-titled “Babylon A.D.” in 1990, which reached gold status, and “Nothing Sacred” in 1992. The band’s first release produced three Top 10 songs on the A.O.R Metal charts: “Bang Go the Bells,” “Hammer Swings Down,” and “Kid Goes Wild.” Featuring the late, great Sam Kinison, It was also the trailer track in the Orion Pictures film “RoboCop 2”. The band’s sophomore release “Nothing Sacred” produced two more Top 10 metal rockers: “Bad Blood” and “So Savage The Heart.” With strong video rotation on MTV and constant touring, Babylon A.D. soon became one of hard rock fans’ most popular bands.

He has had several songs placed in films and TV, and has recorded eight albums with Babylon A.D., one with his band American Blues Box, and one with the band Moonshine. As a former songwriter/co-publisher with Virgin/EMI Records, Davis has been fortunate to write songs and collaborate on various music projects with many notable songwriters and producers such as Jack Ponti (Alice Cooper and Bon Jovi), Tom Werman (Motley Crue and Cheap Trick), Taylor Rhodes (Aerosmith), Gene Black (Rod Stewart), and Michael Anthony (Van Halen).

On June 1st, 2019 Derek Davis released his third solo effort “Resonator Blues”, a Blues/Rock/Americana inspired album featuring five single and videos, Two songs “Mississippi Mud” and “Death Letter” both have seen time on the iTunes blues music charts and have reached # 1. His band the Hardcore Resonators have been playing select dates through out CA.

