Babylon A.D. Frontman Derek Davis Releases New Single/Video “Mississippi Mud;” Announces June 1st Album Release

Check out the new release from Derek Davis, songwriter and frontman for former Arista Records and Frontiers Records recording artists Babylon A.D.

On his latest solo release Derek Davis weaves early Delta Blues, Americana, Folk, Hillbilly Twang, Southern Rock, Traditional and Jump Blues all into one.

Twelve Trax of “Wicked Slide, Blistering Harmonica, and Wailing Vox” will be heard!

The second single “Mississippi Mud” has just been released. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWn-vBOU03M

“Resonator Blues” is available June 1st at all music distribution points.

Website: http://derekdavismusic.com/ – Trax/Videos/Shows

Southern Blood Records

Distribution: Perris Records

Trax:

1. Resonator Blues

2. Sweet Cream Cadillac

3. Mississippi Mud

4. Penitentiary Bound

5. Jesus set Me Free

6. Red Hot Lover

7. Death Letter

8. Whiskey And Water

9. Unconditional Love

10. It Hurts Me Too

11. Back In My Arms

12. Prison Train

ABOUT DEREK DAVIS:

Derek Davis hails from northern CA. A natural-born singer/songwriter/musician and gifted performer, Davis began playing drums at the age of 11, later switching to vocals and guitar. He began his professional music career at the age of 16, writing songs, fronting bands, and headlining clubs, bars, and other music venues in the San Francisco Bay Area.

After relocating to Los Angeles in 1989, Davis and his newly formed rock band Babylon A.D. soon caught the attention of the legendary music mogul Clive Davis, who signed the band to a recording contract with Arista Records at a private showcase. While at Arista Records, Babylon A.D. released two critically acclaimed CDs: The self-titled “Babylon A.D.” in 1990, which reached gold status, and “Nothing Sacred” in 1992. The band’s first release produced three Top 10 songs on the A.O.R Metal charts: “Bang Go the Bells,” “Hammer Swings Down,” and “Kid Goes Wild.” The last track was the trailer track featured in the Orion Pictures film “RoboCop 2”. The band’s sophomore release “Nothing Sacred” produced two more Top 10 metal rockers: “Bad Blood” and “So Savage The Heart.” With strong video rotation on MTV and constant touring, Babylon A.D. soon became one of hard rock fans’ most popular bands.

As a former songwriter/co-publisher with Virgin/EMI Records, Davis has been fortunate to write songs and collaborate on various music projects with many notable songwriters and producers such as Jack Ponti (Alice Cooper and Bon Jovi), Tom Werman (Motley Crue and Cheap Trick), Taylor Rhodes (Aerosmith), Gene Black (Rod Stewart), and Michael Anthony (Van Halen). Over the past 28 years, Davis has showcased his extraordinary singing, songwriting, and musicianship in several areas. He has had several songs placed in films and TV, and has recorded eight albums with Babylon A.D., one with his band American Blues Box, and one with the band Moonshine.