Baby Tate Drops Melodramatic Video For “Jersey”

Today, boundary-breaking rap visionary Baby Tate unveils a striking new video for “Jersey,” a Justin Tranter produced standout from her just-released EP, Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical . Watch HERE via Warner Records. As with her transformative project, the visual for “Jersey” is as inventive as it is engrossing.

“Jersey” is the latest vignette of her “musical,” addressing the universality of heartbreak before rolling the curtains back for an intimate performance. The show begins with Tate rapping out a tale of romantic disappointment: “I’m in the middle of Nеw Jersey/Cryin’ in the club/Thinkin’ about all thе ways you hurt me/You don’t give a fuck.”

As she skitters over the pulsing Jersey club beat, they join her in a dance of sadness. With a mix of sharp choreography and Baby Tate’s own exaggerated tears and crying faces, the visual scans as a playful exercise in melodrama. It’s a shimmering spotlight cultivated from the mind of one of the Atlanta area’s most original performers, a status she reaffirms with her latest EP. Full tracklist below.

In celebration of the release, Baby Tate and friends made Sexploration: The Mocumentary- a fun and funny series for your pleasure. Each episode features exclusive clips with cast members, dancers, and creators who give their uncensored and unapologetic stories on what it’s like to work with the rising star. Watch HERE .

Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical distills all the emotional, genre-fluid stylings that made her an engrossing force of musical creativity. The rising artist has been fusing pop, rap, and R&B since the release of her 2015 debut project, ROYGBIV, which she followed with 2019’s acclaimed GIRLS, and 2021’s After the Rain. Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical cements her status as one of hip-hop’s most exciting artists.

Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical Tracklist:

1. “Luv Everybody”

2. “Lollipop”

3. “Jersey”

4. “Grip”

5. “Wig”

ABOUT BABY TATE:

Baby Tate represents for the most vibrant among us. The 27-year-old classically trained singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, engineer, and dancer has always channeled her energy into creating music that reflects the Technicolor recesses of her mind. Her discography thus far consists of concept projects like ROYGBIV, BOYS, and GIRLS, all of which saw her exercising full creative control, and more flexible bodies of work like 2020’s After the Rain, which features her empowering hit “I Am.” Her latest EP, Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical, takes listeners on a theatrical expedition through sexual identity, relationships, and self-confidence. Baby Tate’s move from her birthplace of Atlanta to Los Angeles has motivated her to experiment within more sonic landscapes than ever before. She has also been inspired to delve further into her sexual identity: after previously coming out as bisexual on social media, she now identifies as pansexual. The result of opening up her artistic and personal worlds is Baby Tate Presents – Sexploration: The Musical, a five-track pop&B production on which she shares her experiences in greater detail. Through everything she does, but especially in her music, Baby Tate strives to create a safe space that challenges sexual norms and embraces gender diversity. By boldly defying stereotypes, she serves as an inspiration for everyone—especially marginalized people—to express themselves authentically.

