B Green’s Lyrical Conquests Produce New Single, “Christopher Columbus”

Rapper, guitarist, lyricist and gentleman cosmonaut B Green hails from Atlanta but his music and lyrics spread far beyond. Alternative hip-hop MC Green’s name symbolises youth, hope, and most of all growth and in B Green’s case, this is certainly true, with his approach to music being both playful and hard-hitting, getting his message across to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Growing up in Oklahoma City, Bryson was the embodiment of the blended cultures and backgrounds that surrounded him. Bryson’s artistry took on the form of his past influences, from his poetry to his love of the guitar. “Christopher Columbus” sees him in imperious form, with its rolling beats dragging you kicking and screaming behind Green’s effortless rhymes.

The single “Christopher Columbus” is the first release and a long-anticipated album release and although he knows it won’t be an easy journey, he welcomes the criticism,

“If people don’t have an opinion, they don’t know you exist.”

Eventually, everything goes through change and growth happens. Eventually, it all turns Green. #GoGreen

