AZRA Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve In Cathartic Pop Rock Anthem “I Wish You Would Cry”

Los Angeles based Substance Pop artist AZRA introduces fans to a new layer of her artistry with “i wish you would cry,” a stunning follow-up to her early March release, “ALL OUT.” With “ALL OUT” being played on KROQ, a world renowned alternative rock station based in the greater Los Angeles area, fans are eager to see what the powerhouse songstress has in store for her second single in support of her EP releasing this summer. AZRA embraces the stark contrast between these releases with “ALL OUT” being a bold, empowering self-love anthem, while “i wish you would cry” is a love letter to ourselves begging in our darkest moments to find the courage to face our demons and honor whatever feelings that follow. This track manifests from an unignorable feeling bubbling up from the depths of your soul demanding to be heard and felt; in our most vulnerable moments when we stand face to face with pent up emotions, this track makes the space for self-compassion. Listeners can expect to hear the essence of icons like Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Bebe Rexha on “i wish you would cry.”

“i wish you would cry” speaks loudest to anyone who has ever experienced extreme internal struggle despite seeming like they have their life together on the outside; it is a moment of vulnerability, acceptance, and compassion in which listeners are able to unmask and be present with the truest version of themselves, for better or worse. Embellished with heavy 808 bass, impassioned vocals, and epic electric guitar forward choruses, this track recognizes that people across all backgrounds know the pain of internal conflict, and urges them to recognize the importance of both accepting and allowing themselves to cry through their traumas in order to lessen the burden. For AZRA, “[she] hope[s] listeners can find comfort, understanding, and compassion through this single. That it’s okay to feel sad, alone, lost, and hopeless sometimes.” She hopes “i wish you would cry” reminds listeners that there is strength in vulnerability, and that allowing yourself to feel even your most uncomfortable feelings is necessary. It’s no secret that life can get hard, and it is healthy to allow yourself the space to cry it out.