Name is Adrian . I’m from the California, Bay area. Vocal Disco house song/ future soul is my favorite genres to make some michael jackson influence, Nate Dogg influence. Also make bay area rap styles, as well as been writing since I was about 14.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Ayejax The Great

Song Title: Facetime

Publishing: Sound Exchange

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Facetime

Record Label: Ayejax