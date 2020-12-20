AXS TV’s “Music’s Greatest Mysteries” Presents Story Behind Mega Hit, “Friends in Low Places”

AXS TV’s original investigative series “Music’s Greatest Mysteries” jointly produced by Nashville-based Hideout Pictures and Texas Crew Productions, with Shannon Houchins, Trevor O’Neil, Chip Rives, David Karabinas and Brad Bernstein serving as executive producers, returns with an all-new episode Sunday, December 20 at 9pET/6pPT. The new episode explores the history of “Friends In Low Places”—the quintessential Country hit made popular by Garth Brooks, said to have been sold to settle an outstanding bar tab and features the song’s writer—Earl Bud Lee—revealing the truth behind the legend in an exclusive interview. Taste of Country exclusively previews the clip here.

Also featured in this episode, “Music’s Greatest Mysteries” examines one of Southern Rock’s most talked-about feuds: “Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young,” which is famously alluded to in the band’s signature single “Sweet Home Alabama.” The episode also sheds light on “The Mystery Of Stevie Nicks,” the spellbinding songstress who some believe to be a practicing witch.Spanning a wide variety of eras and genres—from Hip Hop and Rockabilly, to Country, Grunge, and everything in-between—”Music’s Greatest Mysteries” guides viewers on an immersive journey investigating the infamous myths and larger-than-life personalities which have come to define the music industry throughout the decades. Separating fact from fiction, “Music’s Greatest Mysteries” presents a fresh perspective on stories both well-known and slightly more obscure, unearthing hidden gems and long-forgotten lore with the help of music icons and noted experts. Blending insightful commentary with rare archive footage, the series seeks to answer the “whys” and “hows” of each new topic until the whole truth is revealed. The series airs as part of the Network’s popular Sunday Night Rocks block, which also includes The Top Ten Revealed at 8pE, Rock Legends at 8:30pE, and A Year In Music at 9:30pE. Follow the social media conversation on Twitter @axstv and #MusicsGreatestMysteries. ABOUT Hideout Pictures

Hideout Pictures is a full-service content studio with offices in Nashville and Los Angeles. The company has created a fund designed to provide equity and gap financing to independent films, and to acquire IP to develop innovative content across a variety of platforms. New feature projects include Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, 3022, Ted K as well as the soon to be announced Plastic and Kill Whitey, adapted from the wildly successful graphic novels of the same name. Previous television productions include the single camera comedy Still The King starring Billy Ray Cyrus and Joey Lauren Adams. Currently Hideout is producing the feature film Old Henry starring Tim Blake Nelson and Music’s Greatest Mysteries for AXS TV. Hideout also owns the newly launched distribution company Strike back Studios.

ABOUT Texas Crew Productions (TCP)

Texas Crew Productions shoots and produces television content for clients around the world. TCP opened its doors 25-plus years ago as a crewing company for clients such as 60 Minutes, The Olympics on NBC, MTV, and the NFL Network, and has grown into a full-service production company that today has run hundreds of complex productions, bringing ideas from concept to network premiere and earning more than 20-Emmy Awards in the process. From documentary to reality to live TV, from long-form series and specials to branded content and music videos, TCP offers a wide variety of premium experiences in the production landscape. Some examples of work we’re most proud of includes: the NAACP Image Award-winning 2-HR Special The 44th President: In His Own Words, a first-person documentary special on President Obama’s presidency which aired on HISTORY; Esquire Network’s celebrated docu-series Friday Night Tykes; the Emmy-award winning Ironman World Championship on NBC; ESPN 30 for 30’s Brian and the Boz and Phi Slama Jama; VH1’s ATL: The Untold Story of Atlanta’s Rise in the Rap Game; HISTORY’s 2-HR Special Alcatraz: Search For The Truth; Oxygen’s 6-part true crime series The Disappearance of Maura Murray; and Fox Sports’ Super Bowl feature on Texas Football.