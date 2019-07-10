Axel Lowe Heads Home To Atlanta As PD/PM Drive Personality For WNNX (Rock 100.5)

CUMULUS Rock WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA has appointed longtime ATLANTA radio personality AXEL LOWE as PD. LOWE heads home to ATLANTA from CINCINNATI, OH, where he was PD/PM Driver for sister WFTK (96 ROCK).

LOWE started his radio career with CUMULUS/ATLANTA’s 99X in 1992, and transitioned to sister station ROCK 100.5 in 2007. After almost 23 years in ATLANTA, he moved to CINCINNATI in late 2014, where he was named PD/PM Driver for WFTK (96 ROCK).

VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON said: “AXEL may well be the longest, continuously employed, full-time talent in ATLANTA as he started in 1992 and has never been off the air since, even when he relocated to CINCINNATI for the company nearly five years ago. That said, we are thrilled to welcome him home to ATLANTA as Program Director for ROCK 100.5, a station and a format he knows inside and out. It will be terrific to have his leadership and passion for ROCK 100.5 back at work here in our ATLANTA studios.”

LOWE commented, “We’ve got a great team in CINCINNATI, and I’m going to miss working with this talented crew. At the same time, I’m excited to get back to ATLANTA and go all-in with ROCK 100.5! Thanks to BRIAN PHILIPS, TROY HANSON, SEAN SHANNON and DAVE CROWL for making this happen.”

CINCINNATI RVP/Market Mgr. DAVE CROWL added: “We want to thank AXEL for his valuable contributions during his great ride at WFTK. His focus, creativity, on-air persona and leadership have further strengthened the powerful brand of 96 ROCK/CINCINNATI.”