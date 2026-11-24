Two of a Kind continues “making a difference one song at a time” with the release of their 11th children’s album, Music All Around. The multi-award-winning husband-wife duo Two of a Kind is back! Joined by a stellar ensemble of vocalists and instrumentalists,continues “making a difference one song at a time” with the release of their 11th children’s album,

Music All Around taps into the healing power of music with songs of joy and hope that are sure to spark big conversations. Laughter is good medicine, too, so the album’s smattering of purely silly songs has a well-deserved place on the playlist! Musical styles include rock, folk, soul, hip-hop, and more.

While Two of a Kind has been creating and performing children’s music for nearly four decades, Music All Around is the duo’s first new children’s album in 10 years.

“We’ve been around longer than many, and we take on subjects that others don’t always tackle. With an emphasis on interaction, participation, and social justice, we always try to honor the intelligence and inquisitiveness of children,” says Two of a Kind’s David Heitler-Klevans, who also co-hosts the social justice podcast Music for the New Revolution with Emmy Award-winning composer Rodney Whittenberg.

Jenny Heitler-Klevans adds, “Many of our songs are geared toward making the world a better place – in both big and small ways. With Music All Around, we focus largely on music’s ability to bring joy and solace. Our goal is to stay in touch with what kids are feeling and experiencing, and to express that in an authentic manner.”

In addition to her work with Two of a Kind, Jenny is the Executive Director of Pickleberry Pie , which brings the healing power of music to children’s hospitals and facilities for kids with disabilities, lifting spirits and providing relief to children and their families during stressful medical experiences.

Music All Around is dedicated to the memory of Ollie David Horn, who died in April 2026 at 7 years old after defying brain cancer for most of his life. In his honor, Ollie’s parents formed the non-profit organization Ollie’s Orchestra, which gives backpacks of instruments to kids with cancer.

Album Highlights:

The soulful, celebratory “Block Party” features rap verses by special guest Grammy®-nominated Mega Ran. Jenny Heitler-Klevans wrote this song for a block party in Two of a Kind’s very own neighborhood in the Philadelphia area.

The upbeat, catchy “Be Who You Are” was inspired by Todd Parr’s picture book of the same title. This song was prominently highlighted on NPR in a segment about the “Trans & Nonbinary Kids Mix.”

The punk-inspired, fast-paced style of “You’re Here! You’re Here! You’re Here!” offers a bit of a nod to the Violent Femmes. The inspiration was David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans’ grand-dog, Sampson, who gets very excited when anyone comes to the door!

Jenny Heitler-Klevans wrote “Let the Light In” during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it finally started to feel like there was hope the shut-down was ending. This beautifully simple song is very easy to sing, and a large group of singing kids and adults joined Two of a Kind to record it for Music All Around.

Mae Jemison was the first African American woman astronaut to go into space. Two of a Kind was inspired to write “Mae Jemison” by Roda Ahmed’s picture book, Mae Among the Stars.

About Two of a Kind:

“Two of a Kind is a one-of-a-kind find!” wrote Publishers’ Weekly. This award-winning, nationally touring, husband-wife duo from the Philadelphia area has delighted audiences of all ages with their music, good humor, and audience participation for nearly four decades. David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans of Two of a Kind love bringing people together and building community through music. Their beautiful harmonies accompanied by David’s powerful rhythmic guitar playing and Jenny’s globetrotting collection of percussion instruments create magic on stage. Two of a Kind helps audiences of all ages feel that they can create music and that they can make a difference in the world.

Two of a Kind has released 11 albums for children and families, three for adults, and a DVD. They have won 20 national awards for their recordings, including six Parents’ Choice Awards, eight Children’s Music Web Awards, three Creative Child Magazine Awards, a Kids Radio Mania Family Favorite Award, and Dr. Toy’s 100 Best Children’s Products Award. Their songs have won awards in the International Songwriting Competition, the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest, the USA Songwriting Competition, and the Children’s Music Web Awards. Their music has been broadcast on radio shows around the world. They have also written an environmentally conscious musical for kids titled The World is Not Your Garbage Can.

Two of a Kind has appeared at performing arts centers, festivals, concert venues, schools, libraries, aquariums, zoos, museums, daycare centers, camps, and on radio and television. They have shared the stage with Pete Seeger; Peter, Paul and Mary; Trout Fishing in America; Tom Chapin; Bill Harley; John McCutcheon; Kim & Reggie Harris; Sally Rogers; Magpie; Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer; and Billy Jonas.

Album Details: Music All Around

Release Date: November 7, 2026

Label: Magillacutty Music

Available on all major platforms and at TwoOfaKind.com

Suggested Retail Price: $10 for CD or digital download

For all ages and especially for ages 2 – 10

Running time 46 minutes.

Track Listing:

Music All Around Be Who You Are We’re Made of Love Block Party (feat. Mega Ran, vocals) Going Down the Shore I Love Ice Cream You’re Here! You’re Here! You’re Here! I Don’t Want to Go to Bed Sid the Squid Magic Birds Bad Luck Vampire Music Gets Me Through I Like Music Mae Jemison Good Intentions Let the Light In Everyone is Welcome Here / We All Belong I Don’t Want to Go to Bed (Round Again)

Two of a Kind – Performance Highlights – December 2026 – January 2027

Dec. 31, 2026 – Kent County Library, Dover, DE – “Countdown to Noon” New Year’s Eve event

Jan. 18, 2027 – National Constitution Center, Philadelphia, PA – MLK Day event with Rodney Whittenberg

Jan. 24, 2027 – 3:00 p.m. – Cheltenham Center for the Arts, Cheltenham, PA – Album Release Show!

Jan. 29, 2027 – 10:00 a.m. – Easttown Library, Berwyn, PA – Album Release Show!