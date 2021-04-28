Award-winning Singer-songwriter Kate Schutt Announces New Album Bright Nowhere

Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Kate Schutt announces the upcoming release of her third album, Bright Nowhere, out on April 30th, 2021. This original album is a tribute to her mother who passed away after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. The album was produced by Emmy Award-winning producer/arranger Rob Mounsey, who has also worked with Paul Simon, James Taylor, Michael Bublé, Rihanna, Madonna, Diana Krall and many others.

During the nearly five years she spent as her mother’s primary caregiver, Schutt turned to songwriting to map the landscape of loss around her mother’s diagnosis. She began writing the lyrics and music for these songs during her mother’s illness and continued writing well after her mother died in 2015.

Having studied poetry and English Literature at Harvard University, Schutt titled the album, “Bright Nowhere,” from Seamus Heaney’s poem, “Clearances.” The poem is one of eight sonnets dedicated to the Nobel Prize-winning Irish poet’s relationship with his own mother.

Kevin Killen, eight-time Grammy Award winning producer/engineer, calls the album Bright Nowhere “truly inspirational in its humanity and musicality.”

Rob Mounsey, six-time Grammy Award nominee, two-time Emmy Award winning composer/arranger/producer/pianist, calls the album “a work of artistry and humanity, full of thought, humor and heart, and above all deep sincerity.”

Jay Newland, 12-time Grammy Award winning producer/engineer, says Schutt is “one of the next great American songwriters,” noting that “her ability to vocally translate every word to the deepest emotional experience is simply stunning.”

Kate Schutt’s new album, Bright Nowhere, will light up digital music platforms on April 30th.