Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Angela Predhomme Brings Her Unique Sound Live To Cincinnati, Ohio

Angela Predhomme is set to perform at Stanley’s Pub on Friday, January 10th, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio at 9:00 PM. The blues/adult contemporary artist is bringing her angelic and soothing voice to an intimate and perfect setting. During the concert, Cincinnati community members will enjoy a unique music experience: they will be treated to the versatility and emotion-packed sound of Angela Predhomme.

The artist has been heard by millions through television, film, commercials, and radio such as TLC’s Dance Moms, ING commercials, NBC’s The Voice, and various Lifetime and Hallmark Channel movies. With a list of accolades, Angela Predhomme is an artist that will grasp the audience with her story-telling lyricism and gripping vocal performance. The composer, singer, and musician provides a live, soulful, and expressive show that will take the audience into a musical journey. The show is 21+ and is free entry.

About Angela Predhomme

With a relaxed, soulful style all her own, singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme expresses emotion with honesty and passion. She writes memorable melodies and lyrics that touch your heart and sings with bluesy overtones that hint of her roots in Detroit. Predhomme’s inspirational songs have been heard by millions through television, film, and ads. Credits include Hallmark’s “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” Lifetime’s “Dance Moms,” Freeform’s “Switched at Birth,” and many more. You may also know Predhomme’s music from the radio or retail in-store music. In addition, Predhomme was a finalist in Adweek’s ad music contest and was a finalist in the Song of the Year contest twice. She is a voting member of the Recording Academy.

“Angela Predhomme is one of our stand-out artists. She is one of those rare musicians that seem to be able to capture the essence of great music with ease. With moving and relevant lyrics that sooth and elevate the soul, her distinct vocals emote the kind of positive energy that great music is made of. She is a natural and an amazing talent.” – Perry Firoz, CEO, Epic Music LA

“One of Predhomme’s greatest musical assets is that her style, while reminiscent of her contemporaries, is never simply a duplicate of said contemporaries. Rather, Predhomme, draws upon a wide swath of musical talents from George Harrison adjacent melodies to Joni Mitchell vocals and everything else in between.” – Jake Tully, Moxipop

“It’s really no wonder that the US based recording artist has picked up so many awards during her career with her command over lyricism and melody.” – Amelia Vandergast, A & R Factory

“The soulful elegance and style of this superb singer/songwriter is fully apparent from the first note. Predhomme is a jewel to behold… Her vocals are bright and inviting.” – Sherryl Craig, Nashville Music Guide

“Angela Predhomme is a breath of fresh air. Angela’s well-crafted, beautifully sung songs have a pop, almost jazz, sensibility to them. They are a delight both to listen to and play on the air.” – Will Stanley, WKZE NY

Please contact christine@leibermanmediasolutions.com for interviews, guest list and further info.

Website // YouTube // Soundcloud // Instagram // Press Kit