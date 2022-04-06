Award-Winning Recording Engineer and Producer Noah Gordon Launches 8 Track Entertainment

Grammy award-winning recording engineer/producer and ASCAP Award-winning songwriter, Noah Gordon, has launched 8 Track Entertainment a multi-faceted global entertainment entity with music publishing, music production and live touring events divisions under the 8 Track Entertainment moniker. Exciting details about the new company including a new country record label will be released in the coming weeks.

Led by Gordon, initial staff announcements include Jeff Goodwin, Vice President/Marketing and Partnerships; Bill Harbin, Vice President/Corporate Partnerships; and Claire Cook-Taylor, Vice President/Public Relations/Media.

“It’s truly an exciting time to be in Entertainment… feels like the Wild West! 8 Track isn’t traditional… we’re bringing decades of experience in Corporate Relationships & Partnerships and marrying that to a completely independent music, media, marketing, touring and content driven company. 8 Track is rooted in the nostalgia of Muscle Shoals, but we know how to do business in 2022,” commented Noah Gordon, 8 Track Entertainment President.

The recently launched publishing division, 8 Track Publishing, has already celebrated the company’s first #1 Billboard Hot Country Song (Aaron Lewis/“Am I The Only One”) co-written by 8-Track’s multi-platinum hit songwriter, Ira Dean. Dean also penned five songs and co-produced Lewis’ #1 album “Fraying on Both Ends” which topped iTunes Country Album chart in January 2022.

A 30-year music industry veteran, Gordon production credits include songs featuring country music stars such as Keith Urban, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith, Wynonna, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Brad Paisley, Montgomery Gentry, Jake Owen, Darius Rucker, Sam Grow, Jacob Bryant and more. In addition, Gordon produced Colt Ford’s #1 Billboard Country Album and #1 Billboard Indie album, “Declaration of Independence” and Ford’s #1 Billboard Rap Album and #1 Billboard Indie album, “Thanks For Listening.” An ASCAP award-winning songwriter, Gordon has over 50 cuts by country’s biggest stars such as Charlie Daniels, John Michael Montgomery, Randy Travis, Craig Morgan, Joe Nichols and Clay Walker. Gordon was most recently V.P. A&R/Publishing at Average Joes Entertainment.

A marketing industry executive with 40 years experience in corporate partnerships, Jeff Goodwin has developed marketing plans for some of the world’s largest and most influential companies including Kimberly Clark, Coca-Cola, Georgia Pacific, Winfield, Land O’ Lakes, Jive Communications and others. The former head of A&R for Airborne Records, Goodwin brings a wealth of knowledge and key strategic relationships to the 8 Track Entertainment team.

With a demonstrated history of working in the sports management and entertainment industry, Bill Harbin has worked in corporate america for 22 years with a large national company as V.P. of National Accounts/Sales. He has a robust track record of success in both creating and developing corporate partnerships and growing the bottom line of multiple Fortune 500 companies including Coca-Cola, Syngenta, Georgia Pacific, Winfield, Land O’ Lakes, Budweiser, Kleenex and others. As the CEO and Co-Founder of Prestige Sports Media & Entertainment, Harbin has a reputation of being able to apply the same success he has captured on a large corporate scale to both start-ups and individual creatives.

Previously Head of Public Publicity at multi-platform entertainment company Average Joes Entertainment, Claire Cook-Taylor is a veteran music industry publicist who began her career at Capitol/EMI Records in Los Angeles. Career stops include Los Angeles-based Windsor Publications; Magnatone Records/Nashville; Vice President of Publicity at Kenny Rogers’ Dreamcatcher Entertainment; Moraine Music Group; and Independent Management and Publicity for her own imprint, Cook Media.

For more information, visit www.8TrackEnt.com.