Award-Winning Filmmaker Kim Cameron Releases First Children’s Album: “Who Drew That?”

Who Drew That? Released last month, the innovative album – part of Kim Cameron’s “” brand of fun, adventurous, educational content – fuses dance music, arts education, and children’s entertainment. Three-time Billboard charting, 25-time iTunes-charting artist, and award-winning filmmaker and children’s author Kim Cameron embarks on a high-energy adventure into the world of art with her first full-length children’s album,Released last month, the innovative album – part of Kim Cameron’s “ Seaper Powers brand of fun, adventurous, educational content – fuses dance music, arts education, and children’s entertainment.

Who Drew That? is a dance party that celebrates legendary artists Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Charles M. Schulz, Chuck Jones, Barbara 62 (one of the first female graffiti creators), and Gershon Iskowitz (a Holocaust survivor who used painting to heal). Each upbeat song on the album explores a different dance music genre that helps tell the artist’s story.

Kim’s vision stems from recognizing the natural connections between these groundbreaking artists’ playful explorations and children’s uninhibited creativity.

“All of these artists, like kids, loved to explore with colors and shapes, so merging the two seemed natural,” explains Kim Cameron. “To add to the fun, I wrote each song on Who Drew That? to be performed in a different dance music genre including Future House, Amapiano, Microhouse, NuDisco, Deep House, and Drum & Bass. I’m not sure that anyone has ever written a dance album for children that explores masters of visual art. Musical dance parties don’t have to be limited to clubs!”

Kim continues, “With this album, I wanted to combine my three loves: dance music, children, and art. Given my years of producing children’s content for my Seaper Powers brand, writing with an educational but fun approach was not a new concept, but rather an extension of my longstanding commitment to making learning an adventure.”

Kim Cameron recently released her third animated film, Seaper Powers: The Rescue, which has already earned more than 15 film festival awards. With her passion for animation, Kim has also produced videos to accompany every song on Who Drew That? Each video is animated in bright colors and is perfect for anyone who wants to bring art history alive through different dance genres, including classroom teachers, homeschoolers, caregivers, and parents.

Watch the videos for Who Drew That? on the Seaper Powers YouTube channel HERE.

Album Highlights

“Dreaming Like Dalí” – This Microhouse track celebrates Salvador Dalí, who used surrealism to blend dream-like imagery with realistic technique, creating striking, thought-provoking scenes.

“I Paint” – A fun Future House dance song, “I Paint” teaches kids about Pablo Picasso, perhaps best known for his explorations into Cubism.

“Barbara’s Color Splash Day” – Recognized for her bright colors, Barbara 62 was a pioneer female graffiti creator. The fast-paced Drum & Bass genre is showcased in this song.

About Kim Cameron:

Based in Miami Beach, Kim Cameron is a high-energy, 3-time Billboard-charting and 25-time iTunes-charting artist with a Deep House sound who has toured the world and has been a featured artist at prominent international music festivals including Xiamen Music Festival (China), Dubrovnik Wave Festival (Croatia), and Komen’s for a Cure (Miami).

Kim’s original songs have been placed on a variety of TV shows and films (Hulu, Amazon, VOD, Bravo, CMTV, Fox, MTV, Discovery, Disney, MUN2). Her music is signed across the globe to several agencies; Muzika In Store (Croatia); PC Music (Canada); 35 Grad (Germany); KD Digital (S. Korea); Leyi Digital (China) and distributed worldwide under the UK’s Label Worx. Kim has received the American Songwriting Award and has been honored in variety of competitions as Best Female Emerging Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year, Best Live Performance, and Best Dance Song. She has also received more than 25 awards for her music videos. In 2023, Kim was inducted into the Indie Music Channel’s Hall of Fame for her work over the past decade.

An award-winning screenplay writer and filmmaker, Kim Cameron has produced and directed three full-length, animated sea-life adventure features for kids and families: Seaper Powers: In Search of Bleu Jay’s Treasure, Seaper Powers: Mystery of the Blue Pearls, and Seaper Powers: The Rescue (currently distributed worldwide under Adler & Associates); a TV music documentary series (Miami’s ListeningParty, released under Amazon Prime and Tubi); and two music documentaries (Carpe Musicam and This is Kim). Kim’s animated films have earned numerous awards (Best Soundtrack, Best Screenplay, Best Female Director, Best Trailer, and Best Animated Feature). Miami’s Listening Party also won multiple film festival awards. Additionally, Kim wrote a musical, Her Story, which won Best New York Screenplay, was honored by the Amsterdam Film Festival, and was workshopped in London’s West End. Kim is currently working on her fourth feature film production.

Since 2013, Kim has written a sea-life adventure series of award-winning Seaper Powers children’s books that tie in with her films. These books (In Search of Bleu Jay’s Treasure, The Mystery of the Blue Pearls, The Rescue, The Riddle, and The Red Carpet) are available with teachers’ guides in hard copy, eBook, and audiobook format (including original scoring).

Album Details: Who Drew That?

Release Date: July 1, 2026

Label: Side FX Partners

Available on all major platforms

Suggested Retail Price: $7.92

For all ages, but especially for ages 3 – 7

Running time: approximately 22 minutes

Songwriter: Kim Cameron

Primary vocalist on all songs: Kim Cameron

Track Listing

Dreaming Like Dali I Paint (feat. Vivan Fang Liu, vocals) Barbara’s Color Splash Day (feat. Suzanne Grzanna, vocals; Michelle Wade Jones, violin & viola) Toon Time (feat. Karen Olson, strings) Color Me Alive (Like Matisse) Painting Like Play (Monet) Color Me Pink Life in a Cartoon (feat. Vivian Fang Liu, vocals)

To schedule an interview or request a download link for review consideration, please contact Elizabeth Waldman at Waldmania PR: 415-203-0220 or elizabeth@waldmania.com.