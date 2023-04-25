Award-Winning Children’s Author, Storyteller & Musician Sukey Molloy Presents “The Adventures of Little Stubby”

With a stellar array of awards proudly in hand, beloved children’s author, storyteller, educator, and musician Sukey Molloy is thrilled to announce the April 14 release of her first storytelling album, The Adventures of Little Stubby.

The Adventures of Little Stubby features six stories about a sweet, young miniature donkey who most definitely has a mind of his own. Written by Sukey Molloy with Larry Alexander and narrated by Sukey Molloy, the stories are set to specially composed music by Sukey, with sound effects from the natural world.

The Adventures of Little Stubby invites children to join Stubby as he meets the challenges of moving to a new home, hiding from the doctor, searching for his friend Willow, learning how to swim, hearing an unusual sound, and going on an important errand. During these adventures, Stubby learns that he can stop and count slowly to three if he is afraid, lonely, or overwhelmed. This practice forms the centerpiece of each story, as Stubby takes a moment to reconnect with himself, relax, and reset his emotions.

Joining Sukey as producer of The Adventures of Little Stubby is Grammy-winner Larry Alexander (Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, and more), who has served in this capacity for all Sukey’s albums. Sukey notes, “I included original stories on two of my previous recordings, but I couldn’t have met the challenges of producing an all-storytelling album by myself. The Adventures of Little Stubby would never have been possible without Larry’s painstaking editorial comments, creative ideas, and fearless insistence on making each story better and better.”

“I have learned a great deal from Stubby and from the hundreds of donkeys I have met and spent time with at donkey rescue farms around the country,” says Sukey Molloy. “These creatures, who are very humbling, inspired me to create Stubby’s character. Animals are often used as characters in stories and songs for young children as a way of helping them feel engaged. Because of their innocence, animals can represent a very real relationship with the kinds of feelings many children may struggle to understand. I hope The Adventures of Little Stubby helps children find a gentle way of navigating through their own intense emotions.”

Praised for music and stories that bring a sense of reassurance, trust, fun, and wonder, Sukey Molloy reached into her own childhood memories to discover a wealth of material on which to base The Adventures of Little Stubby. Sukey herself ran and hid when the doctor came to her house to give her a shot, and she did the same on the day her family moved to a new home. She had a scary episode learning to swim at Jones Beach, where she was pulled under a wave and an older friend came to her rescue. Sukey has also had the great fortune of being asked to help with an important project and afterward feeling real pride. These vignettes from her past helped Sukey reflect on how momentous it is for young children to encounter such tender feelings and how important it is for them to sense that someone is always right beside them.

About Sukey Molloy:

Trained as a professional modern dancer in New York City, Sukey Molloy performed and toured as a member of the Solomon’s Company Dance and went on to study developmental movement and Kidnastics with former Olympian, Garland O’Quinn, Ph.D., and infant development with Bonnie Bainbridge Cohen. Her work in “movement skill development through guided play” led Sukey to design and teach music and movement programs for nursery schools, after-school programs, and elementary schools, and, in 2005, to launch her own Nyack, NY-based PlayMove&Sing programs of classes and teacher training workshops: “Circle Time Play! with Sukey Molloy,” “Story Time! with Sukey Molloy,” and “Craft Time! with Sukey Molloy.” By 2006, Sukey had formed her own Circle Song Band (later known as Sukey Molloy & Friends), with which she performed the “Sukey Molloy (Circle Song) Show,” charming young audiences with programs filled with musical storytelling, stuffed felt characters, and fun, interactive songs.

Sukey Molloy’s award-winning body of work includes the albums Five Little Oysters (2018; NAPPA Award; released with three companion audio picture books), I Am Sleepy! with Sukey Molloy (2012; Parents’ Choice Silver Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award), I Am Happy! with Sukey Molloy (2012; Creative Child CD of the Year Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award, Preferred Choice Award), I Like to Sing! with Sukey Molloy (2007; NAPPA Honors Award), Circle Songs! with Sukey Molloy (2005; Children’s Music Web Award, Parent to Parent Adding Wisdom Award), and two Sukey’s Circle! DVDs (2009 and 2010; NAPPA Honors Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award, Preferred Choice Award, NAPPA Rising Star Commendation). Sukey’s Circle!, featuring Sukey’s music and movement play activities, has aired on BabyFirst TV, Happy Kids (Roku), My Kazoo TV, Highbrow, BusSongs, and Kidobi. Sukey released her fourth video series, Sukey’s House! with Sukey Molloy & Friends, in 2017, available in both physical and digital formats from Amazon. Shortly thereafter, Sukey also launched a new series of YouTube videos: “Story Time,” “Craft Time,” and “Circle Time.”

Sukey’s teaching, storytelling, and music remain central to her mission to encourage young children to play, move, and sing, and have led to the creation of an array of companion play products, including hand puppets, finger puppets, musical instruments, picture books, and felt art, as well as albums and DVDs.

The Adventures of Little Stubby will be available at major online outlets, including Amazon, iTunes, Pandora, and more.

Album Details: The Adventures of Little Stubby

Label: PlayMove&Sing Inc.

Release Date: April 14, 2023

For ages 2 – 5, and family listening for all ages

SRP: $9.99 CD or digital download

Run Time: 41 minutes

STORIES IN THE ADVENTURES OF LITTLE STUBBY

Stubby Moves to His New Home

Stubby Hides from the Doctor

Stubby Searches for Willow

Stubby Learns to Swim

Stubby Hears a Sound

Stubby Has an Important Job

Stories written by Sukey Molloy with Larry Alexander

Narration by Sukey Molloy

Music composed by Sukey Molloy

Music arranged by Sukey Molloy and Larry Alexander

Recorded, engineered, and mixed by Larry Alexander at Studio “L,” Valley Cottage, NY

