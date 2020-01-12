Award-Winning Bluegrassers SIDELINE Set Spring Dates, Promotes New Album

Six-piece pedigreed powerhouse Bluegrass band SIDELINE sets a furious pace for spring with a slew of dates in support of their new release, BREAKS TO THE EDGE. The reigning IBMA Song of the Year (for “Thunder Dan”) award-winning group will headline shows across the U.S. bringing their boundless high-energy style and remarkable skill set to new audiences.

Revered for their intense stage performances , Sideline features strong rhythms, intricate instrumentals, and a range of rich vocal stylings. At every show the band’s tight mix of dynamics is driven by the pocket and pulse of original member Steve Dilling’s award winning banjo and co-founder Jason Moore’s rock steady bass. The third partner at the group’s heart, Skip Cherryholmes, dishes up impressive flatpicking from start to finish. The talents of new members Zack Arnold (mandolin), Jacob Greer (guitar) and Jamie Harper (fiddle) complete the sextet.

FEB 1 – Union Hill Baptist Church / Goodlettsville, TN

FEB 7 – JT’s BG Concert Series Stage 12 Titus Mall Cinema / Titusville, FL

FEB 8 – The Mudville Music Room / Jacksonville, FL

FEB 9 – FUMC Arts Council Concert Series / Homosassa, FL

FEB 15 – E. Montgomery High School / Biscoe, NC

FEB 21 – Rudy Theatre / Selma, NC

FEB 22 – Ashland Theatre / Ashland, VA

FEB 28 – Moon City Music & Event Center / Wapakoneta, OH

FEB 29 – Bluegrass in the Bluegrass – Clarion Hotel Conf. Ctr (North) / Lexington, KY

MAR 5 – Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center / Weaverville, CA

MAR 6 – Firehouse Arts Center / Pleasanton, CA

MAR 7 – Benefit for Rotary Club of Willits / Willits, CA

MAR 8 – The Reel & Brand / Sonoma, CA

MAR 9 – The Side Door / Sacramento, CA

MAR 10 – Golden Valley Christian Fellowship Church / Bakersfield, CA.

MAR 11 – Mark Shutts Fabricators / Huntington Beach, CA

MAR 12 – Tony Pritchett House Concert / Rialto, CA

MAR 13 – TBA

MAR 14 – Boulevard Music / Culver City, CA

MAR 20 – Bristol Spring Bluegrass Festival / Bristol, TN

MAR 21 – The Old Lucketts Store / Leesburg, VA

MAR 22 – American Legion Post 238 / California, MD

MAR 27 – Pennyroyal Opera House / Quaker City, OH

MAR 28 – Wilmington Delaware Bluegrass Festival / Claymont, DE

APR 3 – Down Home / Johnson City, TN

APR 4 – Piketon County Fair & Fairgrounds / Piketon, OH

APR 5 – Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree / Mount Sterling, OH

APR 17 – Big Lick Bluegrass Festival / Oakboro, NC

APR 18 – Private show / Forest Hill, MD

APR 24 – Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music / Garner, NC

APR 25 – Lorraine’s Coffeehouse & Music / Garner, NC

In 2019 Sideline performed at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, MerleFest, The Red Hat Amphitheater, as well as more intimate stages. The band shared the spotlight with luminaries Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, Del McCoury, John Paul White, Dan Tyminski and others.

Reflecting the North Carolina group’s roots and experiences, BREAKS TO THE EDGE, the group’s fifth studio album, includes stories of traveling troubadours as told in their #1 Bluegrass Today release, “Return To Windy Mountain.” Traditional tunes are interspersed with the more progressive #1 Bluegrass Today re-make of Steve Wariner’s “Crash Course In The Blues,” and classic Southern Gospel is celebrated with “I’ll Live Again” and Sideline’s sublime four-part harmony. Barnburners, mournful love songs, Blues-flavored odes and more can be found on the new project.

BREAKS TO THE EDGE is available by clicking HERE.

