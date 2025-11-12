Award-Winning Artist John Berry Releases New Album: ‘Live From The Country Music Cruise’ – Out Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY® and EMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry releases his highly anticipated live album, John Berry: Live From The Country Music Cruise, available now. Capturing the energy, emotion, and fan-favorite hits from his unforgettable performance aboard the Country Music Cruise, this album delivers the magic of Berry’s live show straight to listeners. This album is packed with 14 songs, including “You And Only You,” “She’s Taking A Shine,” “Kiss Me In The Car,” “Your Love Amazes Me,” and more.

“The Country Music Cruise is a one-of-a-kind experience for us all, and this album captures it,” shares Berry. “From the moment everyone steps on the ship, there’s live music. It’s almost 24/7, and it’s an absolute blast! We are all simply fans together. You never know who will be in the audience, either. There’s nothing like it, and I believe you can tell with this album. So, if you’d never been on a Country Music Cruise….what are you waiting for!?”

Since its inaugural voyage in 2014, The Country Music Cruise has sold out every year, drawing country music fans from around the world. The annual event features more than 100 live performances from top country artists, as well as Q&A sessions, country faith discussions, jam sessions, and opportunities for fans to meet and interact with performers. The cruise has partnered with major country music institutions, including the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

John Berry is excited to kick off his 29th Annual Christmas With John Berry Tour on November 28 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and running through the entire holiday season. Known for blending fan-favorite Christmas classics with his biggest hits, Berry delivers a fresh show each year while including favorites like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and his signature “O Holy Night.”

“After twenty-nine years, I’m so grateful to share this music with fans returning year after year,” Berry says.

This year also marks 30th anniversary milestones for hits including “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “I Think About It All The Time.” For tickets and tour information, visit johnberry.com/tour.

‘John Berry: Live From The Country Music Cruise’ track listing:

01 I Think About It All The Time

02 A Mind Of Her Own (Premiered by The Hollywood Times)

03 Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye

04 I Will If You Will

05 You And Only You (Premiered by American Country Network & My Kind Of Country)

06 Gotta Lotta Love

07 Kiss Me In The Car (Premiered by Country Evolution)

08 The Richest Man (Premiered by GodTube)

09 She’s Taken A Shine

10 More Than Just A Little

11 Annie’s Song (Featuring Jimmy Fortune)

12 If I Had Any Pride Left At All

13 What’s In It For Me

14 Your Love Amazes Me (Premiered by The Music Universe)

29th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ tour schedule:

NOV 28 – The Eagle @ Sugar Hill / Sugar Hill, Ga.

DEC 02 – Americanaville / Livingston, Tenn.

DEC 03 – The Etherredge Center / Aiken, S.C.

DEC 04 – Jeff’s Music Hall / Jeffersonville, Ind.

DEC 05 – Hastings Performing Arts Center / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 06 – Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 10 – The Grand Oshkosh / Oshkosh, Wis.

DEC 12 – Historic Holmes Theatre / Detroit Lakes, Minn.

DEC 14 – Ironton High School / Ironton, Ohio

DEC 16 – Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 17 – Cedartown Performing Arts Center / Cedartown, Ga.

DEC 18 – The Classic Center / Athens, Ga.

DEC 19 – Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

DEC 20 – Dothan Opera House / Dothan, Ala.

DEC 21 – Harken Hall / Madison, Tenn.

DEC 22 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

About John Berry:

GRAMMY® & EMMY® award-winning entertainer John Berry has enjoyed a career spanning over three decades and twenty-five albums, including his latest release, Find My Joy. With twenty charting singles—six Top 5 hits and a #1 on the Billboard country charts—Berry has earned multiple Gold and Platinum records. He first gained radio attention in 1993 with co-written hits “A Mind of Her Own” and “Kiss Me In The Car,” leading to classics like “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” and the Grammy-nominated “Your Love Amazes Me.” Berry’s 1995 Christmas album, O Holy Night, launched his nearly thirty-year Christmas tour tradition. Highlights of his career include a 1996 GRAMMY win for Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1, the historic 1999 posthumous duet with Patsy Cline, “There He Goes,” and a 2020 collaboration on the Billboard-charting single “Give Me Back the 90’s.” His TV series, Songs & Stories with John Berry, aired internationally for two years, and in 2019, he successfully overcame throat cancer. Berry recently earned an EMMY for Special Event Coverage for Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones, which featured performances by Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and more. This year marks his 29th Annual Christmas Tour. Berry is a member of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame.

For more on John Berry, visit his website at johnberry.com.