Award-Winning Artist BONOMO Releases New Single “Goes On”

Folk-fusion artist BONOMO has officially released their new single “Goes On” on July 18th. The dreamy indie-folk record was written and produced by Adam Bonomo and engineered by Alexi Bertholet. Lyrically, “Goes On” depicts a positive message – small moments of kindness have great power and everlasting effects.

Reflecting on the single’s release, BONOMO frontman, Adam Bonomo says, “I’m excited to finally put a recorded version out. This song is always a favorite at our live shows”

Building a name for themselves through various performances throughout the Northeast, BONOMO has continued to strive for musical perfection. The outfit has won several awards for their songwriting including the John Lennon Songwriting Competition and the CASC Songwriting Competition. Their debut album Phases went on to receive praise with The Big Takeover declaring “Phases proves that BONOMO are quickly becoming one of the more original and compelling acts coming out of Brooklyn.”

The distinguishment of their unique sound pulls at the heartstrings with symphonic resonance and a distinct take on indie-folk music. Their new single “Goes On” is no different with its vibrant compositional build. The hopeful lyricism and bright arrangement only prove the distinguished musical identity of BONOMO.

“Goes On” is the first musical release for BONOMO in 2019. Currently, they are working on new original music. Be sure to follow BONOMO on social media for all updates on music.

For More Information: www.bonomoband.com