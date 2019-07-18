AWAL inks global deal with R&B/Soul artist Snoh Aalegra

Kobalt’s recording company AWAL has inked an exclusive, worldwide partnership deal with Snoh Aalegra (pictured) and Artium Recordings.

The AWAL deal offers her a full range of services, including global marketing, campaign coordination, A&R and global distribution.

Iranian / Swedish singer and songwriter Snoh Aalegra has collaborated with artists and producers such as Drake, Common, John Mayer, Vince Staples, James Fauntleroy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, RZA and many more.

Her breakout 2017 FEELS album garnered praise from the likes of Prince, who was her mentor for two years before he passed.

Snoh’s forthcoming album, ‘Ugh, those feels again’ can be pre-saved from August 2 with four instant grat tracks, and the full album will be available August 16.

Her European tour will start in September.

“To support an artist with her talent in addition to the clout of luminary producer, No I.D., is an honor and we look forward to collaborating on the global growth of her career as an independent artist.” Ron Cerrito, AWAL

Ron Cerrito, AWAL President, North America said: “As we continue to put importance around strategy to mirror the listening habits of a modern music audience, it makes perfect sense that we’re partnering with a dynamic artist like Snoh.

“To support an artist with her talent in addition to the clout of luminary producer, No I.D., is an honor and we look forward to collaborating on the global growth of her career as an independent artist.”

“Snoh is the epitome of the kind of artist we want to work at AWAL – creatively she’s forward thinking and distinguishes herself with a unique sound and style.” Eddie Blackmon, AWAL

Eddie Blackmon, Senior Director of A&R, AWAL commented, added: “Snoh is the epitome of the kind of artist we want to work at AWAL – creatively she’s forward thinking and distinguishes herself with a unique sound and style.

“I’m proud to work with Snoh and No I.D. on her forthcoming album.”

“As an independent artist, it’s crucial to me to have a team that is passionate and like minded as they are and who support my vision authentically and respect my right to own my art like they do.” Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra said: “I’m incredibly excited to team up with AWAL for my upcoming project.

“As an independent artist, it’s crucial to me to have a team that is passionate and like minded as they are and who support my vision authentically and respect my right to own my art like they do.”

Music Business Worldwide