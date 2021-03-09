Avni Vir Vineet “Can I Go Now” Released To CHR Radio: Download Now

Avni & Vir are 14 year old twins and Vineet is their Father.

‘CAN I GO NOW’, Is a fun upbeat POP 40 song about the yearning of teens all over the world, wanting to get away from their screens from online classes & tests. The words of the song are the ‘voices in the teen’s heads’ wanting to ‘break free’ even though on the surface they comply with a smile. This song has lead vocals by Avni Hukmani & backing vocals by Vir Singh Hukmani. The song is produced by Vineet Singh Hukmani. The song was launched on the most sought after official Spotify playlist NEW MUSIC FRIDAY.

The family band Avni Vir Vineet was formed in 2019 and is 3 songs old with ‘Can I go now’ being their 4th release on Feb 15th 2021. Their earlier song #2020 was no : 1 both on the World & European Indie Music top 100 charts. This was followed by the song ‘Can’t Wait’ which had lead vocals by Vir with over 200,000 streams on Spotify and YouTube. The 14 year old twins have just given their 9th grade exams. The band is Vineet’s way of educating his twins, Avni and Vir on the nuances of what a global sound and career in music demand. Both Avni & Vir sing & play guitar and enjoy composing new originals.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Avni Vir Vineet

Song Title: Can I Go Now

Publishing: Vineet Singh Hukmani

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Can I Go Now

Record Label: Great Song