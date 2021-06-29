Average Joes’ ‘Mud Digger 12’ Compilation Album Set To Drop July 2nd

“Mud Digger 12,” Average Joes Entertainment’s15-song collection of high-octane, hard-hitting country rap/hip-hop party jams, is scheduled for release on July 2, 2021. Pre-order the new collection here and instantly receive, “Outlaws Never Die” f/Big Murph,” a featured track by the hot new duo, Long Cut. Check out the “Outlaws Never Die” f/Big Murph music video here.

Country’s Colt Ford kicks off “Mud Digger 12” with mega-star, Uncle Kracker, on “When The Summertime’s On,” a celebration of the joys of summer. The gold-selling duo, The LACS, brings it back to the ‘dirty south’ with their hit “Feels Good,” and country singer/songwriter Sam Grow contributes his recent hit, “Me And Mine” to the new offering. Also featured on “Mud Digger 12” are country-rap stars Nappy Roots, Sarah Ross, the “Mud Digger King,” Lenny Cooper, and more of the genre’s top-selling artists.

Introduced on “Mud Digger 12” is the genre’s next generation of hot up-and-coming artists including Shelbykay on the hell-raising, “Ain’t No Southern Belle,” Camo Brian on “Country Soul,” Tik Tok viral star, Austin Tolliver on “Lifestyle” f/Colt Ford and J Rosevelt on the grove-laden, “Get Loud.”

For a dozen years, the top-selling “Mud Digger” series has become a sizzling summertime staple and go-to party playlist for legions of country rap fans. The “Mud Digger” series consistently lands on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, and the popular compilations have collectively sold over 500,000 units and have hundreds of millions of streams and YouTube views.