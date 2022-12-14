Average Joes Entertainment Promotes Two Executives

Nashville-based record label Average Joes Entertainment has announced the promotion of two executives. Forrest Latta has been promoted to President of the label group and Andrew Davis has been upped to Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Latta joined the team in 2011 as a Product Manager, eventually working his way up to Vice President of A&R, overseeing many of the label’s recent successful signings. Forrest can be reached at forrest@averagejoesent.com.

Davis joined Average Joes in 2014 as a Digital Marketing Coordinator for the label group. He eventually broadened his scope of promotional duties to the company’s other media verticals, including film and television, after being elevated to Vice President of Marketing in 2020. Andrew can be reached at andrew@averagejoesent.com.

“As Average Joes continues to expand its footprint in film and television, I can’t think of more capable hands to take the reigns of the music side of the company,” said Average Joes CEO, Shannon Houchins

About Average Joes Entertainment:

Average Joes Entertainment launched in 2008 with flagship artist Colt Ford. Since its inception, the entertainment company has expanded to housing multiple labels, a management company, and a publishing entity. The company has also expanded into the film and television industry, housing film production company Hideout Pictures and distribution entity Strike Back Studios. They have produced and distributed films such as Old Henry, Spirit Halloween: The Movie, Howard’s Mill, and more. Founded by CEO Shannon Houchins, the Nashville-based organization focuses on delivering a broad range of services to its artist roster, management clients, and strategic partners including digital marketing, PR, tour marketing, creative content production, e-commerce, web development, social media management, and more.

Average Joes Entertainment is home to Colt Ford, Montgomery Gentry, Bryan Martin, Josh Mirenda, Charlie Farley, Sarah Ross, Sam Grow, Austin Tolliver, Lenny Cooper, and Cypress Spring. For more information, visit www.averagejoesent.com.