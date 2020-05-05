Average Joes Entertainment Launches Buffalo Records

Average Joes Entertainment announces the launch of its new imprint, Nashville-based Buffalo Roam Records. Texas country music artist/songwriter, Rich O’Toole, will oversee the new venture and is also the first signing to the label. Reach O’Toole here.

“I’m excited to bring a Texas/Americana sound with the new AJE imprint, Buffalo Roam Records. We will be delivering some of the best up-and-coming artists out of the southwest,” said O’Toole. O’Toole, a Texas native, has been making music independently for over a decade. Over the years, he has topped the Texas Music Chart with three number-one singles, had 23 top-ten singles at Texas radio and sold 100,000 albums.

“As we began to consider reapproaching the Texas music scene, Rich was a natural pick for a partner. Having worked with him in the past when he was an artist on Average Joes, we knew his drive and determination, as well as his Texas roots, would align well with the core spirit of Average Joes. We’re excited to have him back, and look forward to a bright future,” Forrest Latta, Average Joes Entertainment A & R.

