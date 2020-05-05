Average Joes Entertainment Launches Buffalo Records
Average Joes Entertainment announces the launch of its new imprint, Nashville-based Buffalo Roam Records. Texas country music artist/songwriter, Rich O’Toole, will oversee the new venture and is also the first signing to the label. Reach O’Toole here.
1. Back on my Bulls**t (Rich O’Toole)
2. New York City (Rich O’Toole)
3. Peter & Paul (Rich O’Toole)
4. Dear Samantha (Rich O’Toole)
5. California (Rich O’Toole)
6. Coke (Brendin Lea)
7. Kate (Rich O’Toole)
8. Mississippi Baby (Rich O’Toole)
9.American Steel (Mike Ethan Messick)
10. Talk About the Weather (Rich O’Toole, Evan Gamble, Stephanie Lynn)
11. Frank Lloyd Wright (Rich O’Toole)
About Average Joes
Average Joes Entertainment launched in 2008 with flagship artist Colt Ford. Since its inception, the entertainment company has expanded to housing three labels, a management company, a publishing entity and a film and television production company. Founded by CEO Shannon Houchins and Colt Ford, the Nashville-based organization focuses on delivering a broad range of services to its artist roster, management clients and strategic partners including digital marketing, PR, tour marketing, creative and content creation, e-commerce and more.
Average Joes Entertainment is home to Colt Ford, Montgomery Gentry, Sam Grow, Carter Winter, Bubba Sparxxx, Cypress Spring, Sarah Ross, Lenny Cooper, Tommy Chayne, DJ Cannon Banyon and The Mud Digger Series. Subsidiary labels include AVJ Records, Backroad Records and Buffalo Road Records. For more information, visit www.averagejoesent.com.