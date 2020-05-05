Buffalo-Roam-Records-logo

Average Joes Entertainment Launches Buffalo Records

Average Joes Entertainment announces the launch of its new imprint, Nashville-based Buffalo Roam Records. Texas country music artist/songwriter, Rich O’Toole, will oversee the new venture and is also the first signing to the label. Reach O’Toole here.

Buffalo Roam Records celebrates its launch with the release of O’Toole’s new 11-track album, “New York City,” set to drop June 26, 2020. The album is available for pre-order/pre-save today.
“I’m excited to bring a Texas/Americana sound with the new AJE imprint, Buffalo Roam Records. We will be delivering some of the best up-and-coming artists out of the southwest,” said O’Toole. O’Toole, a Texas native, has been making music independently for over a decade. Over the years, he has topped the Texas Music Chart with three number-one singles, had 23 top-ten singles at Texas radio and sold 100,000 albums.
“As we began to consider reapproaching the Texas music scene, Rich was a natural pick for a partner. Having worked with him in the past when he was an artist on Average Joes, we knew his drive and determination, as well as his Texas roots, would align well with the core spirit of Average Joes. We’re excited to have him back, and look forward to a bright future,” Forrest Latta, Average Joes Entertainment A & R.
“New York City” Track List:

1. Back on my Bulls**t (Rich O’Toole)
2. New York City (Rich O’Toole)
3. Peter & Paul (Rich O’Toole)
4. Dear Samantha (Rich O’Toole)
5. California (Rich O’Toole)
6. Coke (Brendin Lea)
7. Kate (Rich O’Toole)
8. Mississippi Baby (Rich O’Toole)
9.American Steel (Mike Ethan Messick)
10. Talk About the Weather (Rich O’Toole, Evan Gamble, Stephanie Lynn)
11. Frank Lloyd Wright (Rich O’Toole)

About Average Joes

Average Joes Entertainment launched in 2008 with flagship artist Colt Ford.  Since its inception, the entertainment company has expanded to housing three labels, a management company, a publishing entity and a film and television production company.  Founded by CEO Shannon Houchins and Colt Ford, the Nashville-based organization focuses on delivering a broad range of services to its artist roster, management clients and strategic partners including digital marketing, PR, tour marketing, creative and content creation, e-commerce and more.

Average Joes Entertainment is home to Colt Ford, Montgomery Gentry, Sam Grow, Carter Winter, Bubba Sparxxx, Cypress Spring, Sarah Ross, Lenny Cooper, Tommy Chayne, DJ Cannon Banyon and The Mud Digger Series. Subsidiary labels include AVJ Records, Backroad Records and Buffalo Road Records. For more information, visit www.averagejoesent.com.

