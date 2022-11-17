Average Joes Entertainment Hires Four

Nashville-based record label Average Joes Entertainment has announced the addition of four new staffers across two departments. Mike Wadsworth has joined the team as a Coordinator in the A&R department. Ryan Bell has been hired as the Publicity Manager and Madison Smith and McKennan Henninger have joined as Account Managers in the Marketing department. Average Joes continues to provide top-tier music marketing, distribution, and label services for its talented and diverse client roster.

“As the company continues to expand into various media verticals, it’s important that we keep adding quality staff to support Average Joes and its creators, whether in music or film, to fulfill their individual visions,” said Average Joes VP of Marketing, Andrew Davis.

About Average Joes Entertainment

Average Joes Entertainment launched in 2008 with flagship artist Colt Ford. Since its inception, the entertainment company has expanded to housing multiple labels, a management company, and a publishing entity. The company has also expanded into the film and television industry, housing film production company Hideout Pictures and distribution entity Strike Back Studios. They have produced and distributed films such as Old Henry, Spirit Halloween: The Movie, Howard’s Mill, and more. Founded by CEO Shannon Houchins, the Nashville-based organization focuses on delivering a broad range of services to its artist roster, management clients, and strategic partners including digital marketing, PR, tour marketing, creative content production, e-commerce, web development, social media management, and more.

Average Joes Entertainment is home to Colt Ford, Montgomery Gentry, Bryan Martin, Josh Mirenda, Charlie Farley, Sarah Ross, Sam Grow, Austin Tolliver, Lenny Cooper, and Cypress Spring. For more information, visit averagejoesent.com.