Avenged Sevenfold and Four Corners Motorcycle Rally Announces ‘Ride Now and Rock on the Road’ Sweepstakes

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally is proud to announce that they have teamed up with legendary rock band Avenged Sevenfold for the ‘Ride Now and Rock On The Road’ Sweepstakes. Participants can donate for a chance to win a VIP rock and roll vacation for 2 to see Avenged Sevenfold at a future concert in the continental US (side stage access, backstage tour, lodging, and transportation) PLUS a customized 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide from Durango Harley-Davidson, or $20k in cash! Donations will benefit Building Homes For Heroes, who will build a mortgage-free house for a veteran. Sweepstakes ends March 28, 2021. Four Corners Motorcycle Rally happens annually over Labor Day Weekend in Durango, Colorado; 2021 event dates are Friday, September 3 – Sunday, September 5.

Watch the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally sweepstakes information video HERE.

Visit HERE to learn more about those who will be generously affected by your donation through the efforts of the nonprofit organization, ‘Building Homes For Heroes’.

“I’m honored to have the support of M. Shadows from Avenged Sevenfold with our efforts to raise money for Building Homes For Heroes. In the middle of the craziness of the past year with concerts being canceled this is an amazing experience to give everyone who joins us an opportunity to look forward to when concerts return,” says John M. Oakes, managing partner of Four Corners Motorcycle Rally.

Fans can visit www.FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com to make a donation benefitting Building Homes For Heroes. Donations can be made in denominations of $10, $25, $50, up to $100 – the higher the pledge, the exponential increase in entries*. Entries will close on March 28, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random to win the grand prize.

About Building Homes For Heroes:

Building Homes For Heroes story began after the tragedy of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when our Founder, Andy Pujol, volunteered in the search and rescue side-by-side with our heroic first responders. Witnessing the horrors around him, Pujol made a pledge that day to serve the country he loved, and to help the brave men and women who fought to defend our freedom in the aftermath of those attacks to the present day. Soon after, Building Homes for Heroes was born with the hope of giving a single home to a single veteran. Thirteen years later, thanks to the help of tireless volunteers, supporters, and generous corporations, the dream has grown to 225 homes gifted to our nation’s injured veterans by the end of 2019, and nearly one home gifted every 11 days, on average.

Together, Building Homes for Heroes has grown to become a nationwide partnership of communities and corporations working together to make our country a better place by serving our nation’s heroes. With continued support, Building Homes for Heroes hopes to reach its 300th home gift by 2021, and its milestone 500th home by 2025.

About Avenged Sevenfold:

Avenged Sevenfold is an American heavy metal band from Huntington Beach, California, formed in 1999. The band’s current lineup consists of lead vocalist M. Shadows, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Zacky Vengeance, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Synyster Gates, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny Christ, and drummer Brooks Wackerman.

About Four Corners Motorcycle Rally:

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally happens annually over Labor Day Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday centered in Durango, Colorado with events, entertainment, and activities including Hooligan Racing, Concerts, Motorcycle Stunt Shows, Charity Rides, Bike Shows, Wheelie Pig’s Hill Climb Challenge, Fishing Derby, Camping and more spread across the Four Corners Region at locations including Durango Harley-Davidson, Sky Ute Casino Resort, Rattlesnake Gulch, Historic Downtown Durango, Million Dollar Highway Saloon, Purgatory Ski Resort and more. Named after the Four Corners Monument where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet, which is the only point in the United States shared by four states. Four Corners Motorcycle Rally is known as the “Best Riding Rally in America” because of the diverse riding terrain and it is the home of the legendary Million Dollar Highway with 284 turns in 71 miles, reaching 11,018 feet of elevation cutting through historic mining towns on the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway. 2021 event dates are Friday, September 3 – Sunday, September 5. Visit FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com for more details.

About John M. Oakes:

John Oakes is an entertainment entrepreneur, executive, and marketer based in Southern California. Oakes founded his music, entertainment, event, and marketing consulting company, Freeze Management, in 2002, while managing rock band Story of the Year. He specializes in producing music festivals, concerts, car shows, motorcycle shows, and events, and developing marketing programs benefiting live events, brands, artists, partners, and fans. Oakes has spent 20 years as an entrepreneur in the music and motorcycle industry, representing a diverse group of musicians selling millions of records and tickets worldwide. Oakes, with his company Freeze Management, has also developed effective strategies and implemented successful marketing programs for an assorted group of well-known companies, including Rockstar Energy Drink, Ram Trucks, AT&T Wireless, Samsung Mobile, Ford, Jägermeister, Lucas Oil, Coors Light, Harley-Davidson and many more.

* NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY. Ends 03/28/21. Subject to Official Rules available at www.fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com. Open to legal residents of the continental US & DC, 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law.

Suggested post:

.@TheOfficialA7X announces charity sweepstakes / #motorcycle giveaway contest to raise funds for @BuildingHomes4H Building Homes For Heroes, to provide a mortgage-free house for a #veteran!

VIDEO DOWNLOADS:

M. SHADOW & JOHN M. OAKES ANNOUNCE | A7X B-ROLL