AVATARI Releases Stirring New Single “Hold On,” A Cinematic Cry from the Edge and a Promise of Hope

Rising alt-rock artist and mental health advocate AVATARI returns with “Hold On,” a sweeping, emotionally charged single born in the sacred stillness of Joshua Tree and forged in the chaos of political unrest, wildfires, and pandemic isolation. Released today on all platforms, the song is both a battle cry and a balm, a reminder that even when the sky is falling, there’s still something worth holding onto.

Navigating new fatherhood and the trials of long-term sobriety, AVATARI crafted “Hold On” as both an urgent call and a source of solace: “Even in the darkest night, there’s always a sunrise.” Blending cinematic alt-rock energy with haunting lyrics and aching vocals, the track captures what it feels like to be right on the edge of grief, burnout, and letting go. Co-written and produced by longtime collaborator William C. Carpenter, the song begins with a restrained pulse before erupting into glimmering guitars, crashing drums, and comforting vocals that balance raw vulnerability with defiant power. Championing mental health and emotional resilience — both his own and his listeners’, AVATARI conveys images of perseverance in treacherous times through themes of struggling with addiction and fear, advocating for unity, and building connections. “I believe the job of an artist is to feel what the world is feeling and turn it into something people can hold onto,” AVATARI explains. “Hold On is that lifeline, a cry for hope and a reminder we’re not alone in the dark.” At its core, “Hold On” is a reminder that even when the world feels like it’s falling apart, we’re never truly alone. It’s about being seen, felt, and carried, even in the darkness. The song calls us back to the small things that keep us grounded: a breath, a memory, a connection, a flicker of faith. In the middle of the storm, it’s not about having all the answers, it’s about refusing to let go of the light.

AVATARI is an electrifying alt-rock force whose mission is to use music as a catalyst for transformation, unity, and personal awakening. Rising from the shadows of addiction and Hollywood’s darker underbelly, he emerged with a bold new sound, anthemic, soulful, and emotionally raw, meant to revolutionize modern rock. Inspired by legends like Bowie, Mercury, and Prince, and modern acts like Imagine Dragons and Yungblud, AVATARI channels his pain and resilience into cathartic live performances and deeply personal songs like “Legacy,” licensed by Rolls-Royce, and “High Like This,” praised by Melody Maker. His music has been championed by outlets like New Noise Magazine, Wonderland, and We Found New Music. Currently building and orchestrating his podcast, Mental Health and Music, AVATARI takes insightful knowledge from other artists regarding creativity and healing, advocating for mental health in the industry. With each release, AVATARI invites listeners to confront their inner darkness, embrace self-discovery, and join him in creating a more connected world, one face-melting show at a time.

Known for blending visual storytelling, emotional depth, and anthemic rock, AVATARI continues to carve out space at the intersection of music, mental health, and self-transformation. “Hold On” is more than a song, it’s a soundtrack for anyone weathering the storm and a rallying cry for those choosing to rise from it. Stream and download “Hold On” on all platforms worldwide. Stay tuned for the music video dropping on his YouTube channel later in July. You can follow further adventures of AVATARI on Instagram @avatariworld and via his website avatariworld.com.