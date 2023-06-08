Avara Paints a Vivid Picture of Desire on New Single “if you picked up”

Following the success of her debut single, “golden,” R&B artist Avara dives deeper into her artistry on her second single, “if you picked up,” out now. The Austin based songstress perfectly captures the pain of moving on from a toxic relationship further showcasing her prodigious talent as a singer, songwriter, and producer. With every lyric comes another crack in the relationship’s façade and through her vulnerability, Avara furthers her ability to relate to listeners everywhere. Her voice haunts the emotional lyrics of the song, leaving the lingering notion of the consequences of reaching out to an ex and the importance of moving on, serving as a poignant reminder to resist the temptation to make that call. Pairing analog pads with piano stabs and a sitar, Avara raises the bar with her richly unexpected instrumentation. Encapsulating sounds reminiscent of Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, and Tinashe, fans should look forward to a new layer of Avara’s debut releases.

For Avara, with every beat comes a breakthrough, and writing continues to serve as her escape. She hopes this intimate track can help those facing similar struggles, “I remember this one specific night; it was taking all the willpower I had not to call my ex and ask to get back together. I actually even wrote this whole letter to him and almost sent it, but I realized it wouldn’t end well. So, I sat down and wrote this song instead.” With help from well-known Austin producer BLK ODYSSY, the pair produced a track that blossoms from brokenness – the epitome of resilience and creativity in the face of adversity. Avara wants listeners to, “feel solidarity in this all-too-common, universal feeling of wanting to call someone who isn’t good for them, of missing someone so badly but knowing you’re better off apart.” Creating a captivating and impactful musical experience, Avara transforms her personal struggles into a powerful song that many can relate to.

More about Avara:

Avara is an open-hearted, ethereal R&B/alternative R&B artist based in Austin, TX. NYC born and Atlanta raised, Avara’s passion for music has continued expanding through childhood into adulthood, ultimately evoking her innate ability and desire to sonically capture her perception of the world and share it with others. She recalls the profound experience of listening to a Taylor Swift CD in fourth grade and was stricken by how deeply the songwriting resonated with her; that moment planted the seed that would eventually blossom into a fresh, unique, empowering artist. Avara’s experience as an Indian-American woman permeates her music, not only paying homage to her identity, but encouraging others with similar experiences to recognize their intrinsic value in spite of the hardships that may be imposed upon them.

