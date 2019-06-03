Automatic sign to Stones Throw Records and release new single ‘Calling It’

Automatic is Izzy Glaudini (synths, vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon (bass, vocals). The band first met while immersed in L.A.’s DIY music scene and started jamming together in 2017. Once they started playing out, word quickly spread about their explosive live shows. Over the past year they have become a mainstay on the L.A. club circuit.

‘Calling It’ is their first single on Stones Throw. Says Izzy Glaudini on the track, “Its lyrics capture the sensation of being adrift in a wide-open space, and the desire to rip it all up and start over.”

Stream via YouTube

Look out for more music from Automatic soon, and stay tuned for news of forthcoming tour dates. Automatic play at Froth’s album launch at the Lodge Room in Highland Park, LA on 7 June. Tickets are available here. During the month of August they will be headlining a month-long residency at the Echo every Monday.