Australian Sydney-sider, Blake Cateris Announces Reflective Folk Singer-Songwriter Single, ‘Days, Weeks, Months & Years’

Following the success of his solo debut singles, ‘Careless Memories’ and ‘It’ll Never Happen To Me’, Blake Cateris announces his reflective single, ‘Days, Weeks, Months & Years’, set for release on Friday 7th October 2022.

“This song is about living out of balance with yourself. Watching the world go by feeling like you might be losing touch with far more important things in life than what you’re focusing on right now.” Blake Cateris

Produced & Mixed by Daniel Antix at Def Wolf Studios and Mastered by George Georgiadis at Little Wing Sound, ‘Days, Weeks, Months & Years’ fuses the genres of folk singer-songwriter, with his punk music background. The song rings true to the greatest passions in Blake Cateris’ life; a combination of poetic storytelling, his fervent love of music creation and inner self-reflection, leading to personal growth and development.

“It’s a daily struggle to break old and unhealthy habits that no longer serve you or have been damaging you for some time. But the struggle is what we live for.” Blake Cateris

To celebrate the release of ‘Days, Weeks, Months & Years’, Blake Cateris will be touring the east of Australia, throughout October and November 2022.

Release Tour Dates:

October 7: Nosferatu Distillery, Brisbane

October 8: Mort’s Brewing Co., Nambour

October 9: Yard Doggs, Fortitude Valley

October 15: Last Chance Rock N’ Roll Bar, Melbourne

October 28: Link & Pin, Woy Woy

November 3: Sappho Bar, Sydney

Previously recognised for his success as front man of punk outfit, Molly & The Krells, Australian Sydneysider, Blake Cateris has a musical resume that many dream of, having shared the stage with the likes of Bodyjar, Hard-Ons, 28 Days and The Getaway Plan, as well as currently holding a residency at the iconic Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice.

Cateris is turning over a new leaf with his folk inspired singer-songwriter solo project, drawing inspiration from the writings songwriters that connect at the core of the soul, such as Frank Turner, Butch Walker, Dave Hause and Laura Jane Grace, and fusing the stories with the honesty of real life events.

“I’ve played in many different types of bands – hard rock, rock n’ roll, modern rock, hardcore, straight up punk, pop punk, art rock, the list goes on. But nothing quite feels as honest to myself than the music I’m making right now and this is a big step in the right direction for me to start living a more balanced life.” Blake Cateris

With many listeners enjoying the airtime of Blake’s music, over Triple J and FBI radio, as well as various appearances on numerous podcasts, Blake is passionate about sharing vulnerable and real experiences of life through a raw, stripped-back sound, enabling the authentic storytelling to take centre stage and to connect with the hearts and lives of listeners.

