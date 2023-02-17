Australian Duo ‘The Long and Short of It’ Soar To Success With New Single “A Little Love Will Fix You Up”

The Long and Short Of Its highly successful single “A Little Love Will Fix You Up” takes listeners instantly to a place of high vibrancy and bright energy, feeling whisked away to a world of positive reassurance that love will fix you up. The single release from duo members David Baird and Patsy Toop comes off of their highly acclaimed album Midnight Choir, which climbed to #1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart, as well as #3 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart and #6 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart. This latest release has a feel-good summer sound to it, and the comfort that this song places upon listeners is powerful, soothing, and needed in a medium people use so much, like music. Listen Here With over 161K streams to date, this single has hit new heights and numbers for The Long and Short Of It, and has put them on the map globally, garnering attention across the globe. “Sometimes it’s difficult to find the right person to love,” David Baird says, “But don’t give up because time will heal all and love is the ultimate tonic that will fix you up.” The lyrics of this song ring true and assure anyone that much can be fixed with love. This song is the type that someone can cling on to and feel moved by, or even better, changed by. “When you feel your world will never ever be the same, There’s no way you could get over the break, Stealing for a healing left you feeling that you can’t trust, Oh, a little bit of love, a little love will fix you up.” David and Patsy’s warm vocals are perfectly layered within the song and express the immense passion and emotion that are woven into the lyrics. The album was produced by Emmy Award-winning Music Producer Kenny Royster, who is notable for producing Luke Combs’ number-one hit, “Hurricane,” and working with Michael Ray and Trace Adkins. Continuing the success of the Midnight Choir album, “‘A Little Love Will Fix You Up’ was written to inspire anyone to get over a heartbreak and find new love as a little love will fix you up,” adds Kenny. It is widely known that any great songwriter must be able to effectively communicate emotion through their lyrics, and “The Long and Short of It” have surely mastered that skill, as proven through this new single. The duo continues to create traditional country music by penning relatable lyrics that are truly inspiring. The way that David and Patsy so seamlessly communicate feelings to their listeners through their authentic lyrics is rare. A true testament to the power of their songwriting, and the precision of it as well.

Listen Here

To stay up to date with the Long and Short Of It Band, visit their Website and listen to them on Spotify. Follow them on social media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

To schedule an interview or for more information, contact Dead Horse Branding at the following:

Danielle Reiss

Dead Horse Branding

creative@deadhb.com

Phone: (949) 421-9787



About The Long and Short Of It

Self-described as their “best work to date,” Midnight Choir is the new album from the award-winning Melbourne country duo, The Long and Short Of It, which blends traditional and contemporary country. The album debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Music Albums Chart.

Leading its charge is the single ‘Cowboy Lonesome,’ that paints the picture of a lonely cowboy missing his partner in the wilderness and how that rural and outback isolation presents a whole new level of loneliness.

The single is the debut collaboration between the pair and Nashville-based producer, Kenny Royster, whom the pair met during a trip to Nashville in 2013 and is credited for his work with US country superstar Luke Combs. The single “Midnight Choir” has also been released with abundant success. Check out The Long and Short of It duo on YouTube!

The Long and Short Of It are David Baird and Patsy Toop OAM, who first met in 2007 and already have an impressive resume to boot that includes six album releases, two EPs, and have earnt themselves a slew of awards including a Tamworth Songwriters Award (2011), a Tasmanian Independent Country Music Award for Most Popular Duo (2016), three-time winner of an Indie Country Music Australia (ICMA) Award for Most Popular Independent Country Duo (2017, 2019 & 2021), a Southern Star Awards Award for Best Duo or Band (2016) and a two-time winner of a Gold Media Medallion Award for Best Duo Nationally (2015 & 2018) – to name a few.

The pair’s sumptuous harmonies have been described as “honey-coated chocolate.” David and Patsy continue to uphold their commitment to penning songs that are relatable, inspirational and are storytelling. Since their first release in 2009, the pair have continued to grow musically with every release.

The duo’s 2013 release of ‘You Made Me Stronger’ earned them a Songwriter, Composers and Lyricists Association (SCALA) Festival Of Original Music (FOOM) Award, describing their title track as a “Brilliant Masterpiece” with four of the album’s tracks peaking at number one on Australia’s leading national country music airplay chart. The pair’s 2016 album ‘The Night Of Our Life’ jumped into ARIA Hot Hits chart at number 3 and remained in the charts for over 20 weeks, whilst also producing four number one independent radio airplay hits. Their ‘Limited Edition Requested Favourites’ album debuted at Number 5 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart.

The album is an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary country music. From ballads to beer-drinking songs- all are heartfelt renditions to inspire happy thoughts and good times.

On the live circuit, their captivating and engaging live shows have earned the adoration of fans and critics alike and have frequented country music festivals in Tamworth, Mildura, Canberra, Mt Gambier, Ballina, amongst others over the past decade.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning PR and marketing firm in Nashville, Tennessee. At Dead Horse Branding, we create, design, and refine the many elements of brands, bringing together each moving piece to ensure the brand will strike the right chord every time. Branding is an identity developed via our DH7 formula; strategic planning, logo/image design, photography / visual assets, website, marketing / social media, publicity, and licensing. We build an image and promote the brand all under one roof. Our branding abilities help us to work across a multi-range of industries including fashion, music, entertainment, culinary, interior design, business, franchises, construction, and many more. Baha Men (Who Let The Dogs Out), LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo Band), Mushroom Records, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, HENDRIX Music Academy, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Bo Diddley Estate, Country Music Producer Tony Brown, Music Expo, The Today Show, HGTV, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi’s Cupcakes, Lionesgate, and The Hallmark Channel are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working with. We work with clients internationally, with headquarters in Nashville, TN, and Australia.