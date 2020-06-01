Austin Merrill Announces Virtual Facebook Concert for Monday, June 1 at 4pm (CT)

Rising Country music singer/songwriter and Foundry Records recording artist Austin Merrill has announced an exclusive virtual Facebook Concert to benefit the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that aids unemployed musicians due to COVID-19. Merrill has produced multiple livestream events for his fans throughout times of social distancing. In addition to his Facebook ‘Quarantine Concert Series’, Romeo Entertainment Group’s Couch Concerts and virtual radio station takeovers, Merrill has decided to create his own special concert. Join Austin Merrill Monday, June 1 at 4pm CT for an exciting show full of entertainment and all for a great cause!

“I’m really excited to help keep the music playing here in Nashville during these tough times,” says Austin Merrill. “We’re gonna put on a great show with the folks at the 615 Hideaway, all while benefiting a great cause. It’s gonna be great times all around!”

As part of the recent Facebook Live event, “Keep The Music Playing,” Austin Merrill joined the stage with some of Nashville’s finest featuring Shenandoah and friends: Michael Ray, T. Graham Brown, Aaron Tippin, and Katie Austin. The event had over 235,000 viewers across the globe watching live, as well as highlights being featured on Fox News and Inside Edition.

Merrill’s music video for “Whiskey & Water” which is now Top 40 on Music Row charts, made its broadcast and digital premiere on The Heartland Network’s show Country Music Today. Merrill was recently in the studio putting the finishing touches on his upcoming project, scheduled to be released later this year. Merrill is certainly an artist to look out for as his songs continue to rise up the charts and his genuine lyrics capture the hearts of all who listen.

To donate to MusiCares, visit HERE.

Visit HERE to watch the “Whiskey & Water” music video world premiere on The Heartland Network’s Facebook page.

Visit HERE to stream / purchase single.

To keep up with future announcements follow Merrill’s socials linked below and visit his website.



About Austin Merrill:

With a rich, distinctive voice and a knack for writing powerful songs with catchy melodies, singer/songwriter Austin Merrill is proving to be one of country music’s brightest rising stars. His unique sound is both traditional and modern, a seamless blend with mass appeal that feels just as much at home on stage as it does on the farm.

Featuring the current Top 40 title track, Austin Merrill’s debut EP Whiskey & Water released last spring to critical acclaim. Together with Grammy Award-winning producer Mark Bright, Austin has crafted an impressive 5-track project that both embraces his 90’s Country upbringing and showcases his contemporary songwriting that effortlessly transitions to the ears of today’s Country listener. Every track on the project was penned solely by Austin. Music played an essential role from an early age for the Oregon native, helping forge a strong sense of individuality and creativity in a multicultural family. Country music was family music for Austin, and the influences of his favorite childhood artists such as Alan Jackson, Vince Gill, and Shenandoah, can still be heard in the music he writes and sings today. Austin first came to town as an award-winning upright bassist and accomplished sax player. After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Austin answered another lifelong calling that he could no longer ignore: he joined the U.S. Army and is currently commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Being an officer in the Army has taught him countless life lessons and given Austin the chance to serve the common good while pursuing a burgeoning music career. The first single off the EP, “You’ll Come Knocking,” was featured on Spotify’s New Boots Playlist and has garnered over 400,000 streams.



# # #