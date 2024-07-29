Austin Indie Band Under The Rug Share “laugh a lot” Off Their Upcoming 2-Part Album

Acclaimed indie band Under The Rug has shared the 2nd single off part 1 of their 2-part album, happiness is easy. The track, written by the band, is a tongue-in-cheek anthem that juxtaposes the levity of existence amongst life’s looming anxieties and horrors. “laugh a lot” is now available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide.

Under The Rug’s new single “laugh a lot” captures the profound beauty found in life’s most challenging moments. Vocalist Casey Dayan shares a poignant story of being a closeted trans person in a motel, where even the mundane, or the ordinarily grotesque presence of a cockroach on a lamp became a comforting companion. This unexpected solace highlights how something typically seen as unfavorable can hold a surprising sweetness. Dayan recalls an emotional drive home, where tears turned to laughter at the absurdity and spectacle of it all. The single artfully navigates the tension between strength and self-pity, celebrating the intricate dance between joy and sorrow and ultimately embracing life’s rich, multifaceted nature. “So many times I’ve woken up into the worst parts of my life and laughed, and I think that’s beautiful somehow. That tension, between the awfulness and the laughing,” Dayan reveals. “I was once a closeted trans person in a motel where I was made to do things I didn’t want to. I remember staring at a roach on a lamp, its little antennae kind of waving mundanely, like it was saying hello or goodnight. In that moment, that cockroach was as good a friend to me as any—and isn’t that sweet? How something we usually consider to be so bad could also be so good?”

Under The Rug’s upcoming album, happiness is easy, a continuation of their critically acclaimed work, is set to explore themes of joy, resilience, and the human experience. With their signature blend of indie, folk, and Americana, Under The Rug delivers another collection of songs and stories that resonate deeply with their audience. The album, featuring contributions from co-writers like Sam Hollander (Panic! At The Disco, Weezer) and Mason Jennings, alongside the expert production of David Peters, promises to be a poignant and insightful exploration of life and happiness.

Over the past decade, Austin-based indie band Under The Rug has crafted a heartfelt musical journey that resonates deeply with their audience. Comprised of vocalist and guitarist Casey Dayan, guitarist Sean Campbell, and drummer Brendan McQueeney, the band masterfully blends indie, folk, and Americana, always with a strong emphasis on storytelling. Known for their DIY marketing approach, they’ve cultivated a dedicated fan base through handwritten letters and their exclusive membership service, The Secret Hideout. Praised by notable publications such as American Songwriter, Under The Radar, Rolling Stone India, and Atwood Magazine, and endorsed by John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, Under The Rug has made significant waves in the indie music scene. Their acclaimed Junior LP, Homesick For Another World, and the viral hit “Lonesome and Mad” have further solidified their reputation. With their upcoming release, happiness is easy, and an exciting headlining US tour on the horizon, Under The Rug is poised to continue their remarkable success and touch even more hearts with their genuine and evocative music.

As anticipation builds for the release of happiness is easy Part 1, Under The Rug continues to captivate listeners with its deeply personal and evocative storytelling. "laugh a lot" is a testament to the band's ability to find light in the darkest of places, resonating with anyone who has found humor amidst hardship. As they prepare for their headlining US tour, which kicks off this August, fans can look forward to experiencing the band's latest work live, where the raw emotion and authenticity of their music will undoubtedly shine. Under The Rug's journey is one of resilience and creative evolution, and with happiness is easy, they invite us all to embrace the complexities of everyday human emotions.