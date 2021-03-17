Austin Daniel & Angel Lane Debut Track “Me, Myself & Why?”

“I’ve wanted to work with Austin for so long, and when we finally had the time to collaborate, it was the beginning of the great quarantine. On top of that, we lived six hours away from each other, so we decided a virtual writing session would be best.” explains Angel. Angel Lane knows what it means to channel the emotions of herself to create beautiful and relatable music. Her passion for music has been a constant throughout her life and influenced by artists like Nina Nesbitt and Ariana Grande, her music career began posting covers of her favorite songs on social media. Describing her music as pop with an indie and acoustic influence, she creates music that’s uniquely hers. Making her professional debut in 2016 with her single “Don’t Care”, it eventually led to opening for Sabrina Carpenter in 2018. She has released several singles, including “I Don’t Know”, “Trust Issues”, and “Fake Friends”.

“ Angel & I wrote this song back in August (2020) over FaceTime during quarantine. At the time, I was going through a breakup with someone. I was the reason that the relationship was ending. I knew that and so did the girl I broke up with. I was dealing with a lot of personal issues & anxieties that I let get in the way of things between us &, to be honest, I was scared of getting hurt because, let’s just say, Austin is a hopeless romantic, ” explains Austin. “ When we wrote the song, it had been a couple of weeks since I broke things off with her. I brought in the title “Me, Myself, & Why?” & the concept that I had for it, which was practically someone trying to protect themselves from getting hurt in a relationship because they’re scared & they’re not used to things working out for them & unintentionally hurting the other person while doing that. Also, regretting ending things because if you could’ve just got past your own issues, anxieties, & fears, things may have worked out. Angel really liked the title, idea, & concept, so we rolled with it! We wrote the song together in about two hours over FaceTime (which is MUCH harder than it seems) & knew right away that we wanted to record the song & put it out together! “