Austin Butler Cast as Elvis Presley in New Baz Luhrmann Movie

Actor Austin Butler will play Elvis Presley in an upcoming film directed by famed director Baz Luhrmann. The new film will focus on Presley’s rise to fame and the dynamic between Presley and his manager, Col. Tom Parker “against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America,” according to Warner Bros. Studios.

Luhrmann reportedly narrowed down the actors in consideration for role of Presley to a list that also included Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teller before casting Butler. Tom Hanks will play the role of Parker.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Butler is an up-and-coming actor in Hollywood. His film The Dead Don’t Die, also starring Bill Murray and Selena Gomez, is currently in theaters, and he will also be seen in the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.