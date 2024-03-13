Aussie Bombshell JD Reynolds Unveils Debut Album, ‘WHATEVER’

Aussie country bombshell JD Reynolds presents fans with her debut album WHATEVER, available everywhere now. The 12-track album includes the artist’s No. 1 Australian Country singles “8 Seconds” and “A Little Piece of Your Heart,” with the latter topping the chart at the No. 1 spot for 3 weeks.

“‘WHATEVER’ is my journey thus far through life, love, loss, heartache, pain, gain, happiness and hope,” states Reynolds, who has amassed over 78k followers on Instagram alone. “What a journey it’s been thus far, and I am only just beginning.”

A musical culmination of the last few years, JD Reynolds places ‘pieces of her heart’ in every aspect of this project, from writing each song to even producing the full album with the guidance of renowned producer Braddon Williams (Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson).

“‘WHATEVER’ has my heart and soul in every word, in every note,” continues JD Reynolds, “and it was important to me to have my debut album one that I can proudly look back on in years to come and still love it as much as I do today.”

JD Reynolds‘ debut album WHATEVER is available now on all streaming platforms.“JD is bubbly and talented! We are so thrilled for this album to be available for the world to hear what she has to offer,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on JD Reynolds, follow her on social media @JDReynoldsOfficial.