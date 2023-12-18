Audacy Buffalo Raises $117,000 for Erie County SPCA

Audacy Buffalo raised $117,000 for the SPCA Serving Erie County during the SPCA Radiothon, hosted by WBEN-AM and WLKK-FM (107.7 The Wolf). The radiothon was broadcast live on December 13. Throughout the day, programming featured interviews and stories showcasing the impact of the SPCA Serving Erie County in the Buffalo community.

“We’re thrilled to have been able to spearhead the radiothon effort for the SPCA in 2023 and excited we exceeded the goal and expectations for the event,” said Audacy/Buffalo Senior Vice President Market Manager and WBEN Brand Manager Tim Wenger. “The money raised is a testament to our listeners’ commitment to community and will go a long way toward helping the SPCA meet a growing need.”

The SPCA Serving Erie County’s mission is to create a more humane community through education, rescuing, protecting and enhancing the lives of animals, and nurturing the bond between animals and people.