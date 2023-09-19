Audacy and Lionsgate Team for Saw X Blood Drive

Audacy is teaming up with film and television studio Lionsgate for a gruesome, yet life-saving activation. Between September 18 and 29, ten Audacy markets will each partner with local healthcare organizations for “Saw X: Bloodbath Blood Drive,” a series of blood drives to help save lives and generate buzz for the upcoming release of Saw X.

Through various touch points, Audacy stations will encourage their listeners to roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a great cause. Select attendees will receive tickets to Saw X, concert tickets, theme park tickets, Saw merchandise and more. Saw X releases only in theaters Friday, September 29.

“‘Saw X: Bloodbath Blood Drive’ is about the heartbeat of humanity coming together for a great cause and we’re pumped to team up with Lionsgate and members of our local communities ahead of the highly anticipated release of Saw X,” said Audacy Executive Vice President, Marketing Solutions and Strategy Jenny Nelson. “We’re looking forward to a successful couple of weeks collecting blood to save lives for those in need.”

“When it comes to Saw and blood drives, we have worked with a number of different organizations over the years and we are excited to be partnering once again with Audacy on a multi-city drive that we hope will be the biggest Saw blood drive yet,” said Lionsgate Senior Vice President, Global Paid Media Dani Otero. “We are proud that Saw has paved the way in pushing for greater inclusion for blood donations through worthy initiatives like this. These programs are fantastic ways to stay true to the IP while giving horror fans the chance to do some real good for their communities.”

Participating stations include:

KHMX-FM (Mix 96.5)/Houston

WPGC-FM/Washington, D.C.

WVEE-FM (V-103)/Atlanta

WPOW-FM (Power 96)/Miami

KRBQ-FM (102 Jams)/San Francisco

WXBK-FM (94.7 The Block)/New York

KALV-FM (Live 101.5)/Phoenix

WBMX-FM (104.3 Jams)/Chicago

KROQ-FM/Los Angeles

KVIL-FM (ALT 103.7)/Dallas

For more information, including a full list of all participating stations, event details and pre-registration links, please visit www.Audacy.com/BloodBath.