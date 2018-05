iHeartCountry Festival

The fifth annual iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL taking place on SATURDAY, MAY 5th will be livestreamed by AT&T for fans nationwide on its website and via TWITTER beginning at 7p (CT). Additionally, iHEARTMEDIA will broadcast the event live across its radio stations in more than 120 U.S. markets.

The FESTIVAL is set to feature performances by LUKE BRYAN, DUSTIN LYNCH, COLE SWINDELL, SUGARLAND, DYLAN SCOTT, and several others.