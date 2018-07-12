Atlantic Records Ups Steve ‘Stevo’ Robertson To GM/SVP Of A&R, Pop/Rock, Atlantic Records Nashville

ATLANTIC RECORDS has upped SVP/A&R STEVE “STEVO” ROBERTSON to GM-SVP/A&R, Pop/Rock for ATLANTIC RECORDS NASHVILLE. ROBERTSON, who has been with ATLANTIC for 21 years and has been SVP/A&R since 2010, relocated to NASHVILLE from FLORIDA three years ago and will oversee the expansion of the label’s pop/rock A&R team in NASHVILLE. He reports to Pres./A&R PETE GANBARG.

“The promotion of STEVO to our first-ever GM of pop/rock A&R in NASHVILLE recognizes his fantastic accomplishments as an ace A&R exec, as well as the vitality and importance of the city as a diverse, genre-spanning repertoire center,” said GANBARG. “Since joining the company two decades ago, STEVO has signed and developed a string of topflight artists, while building tremendous relationships in the Southern music industry and beyond. As we continue to grow our NASHVILLE presence outside of country music, he is the ideal person to lead our expanding pop/rock A&R team in MUSIC CITY.”

“Since moving to NASHVILLE three years ago, I’ve been constantly energized by all the brilliant talent that has embraced this city as a source of inspiration and creativity,” said ROBERTSON. “The rich musical life of this community isn’t defined by any one sound or style, but by an incredible range of artists contributing to a fantastic musical tapestry. I’m looking forward to bringing more exciting new music into the ATLANTIC family. I want to thank PETE, CRAIG KALLMAN, and JULIE GREENWALD for their amazing support, and JOHN ESPOSITO and the great WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE team for being such warm and welcoming colleagues.”