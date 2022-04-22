Atlanta Artist Jonathan Sparks Tackles the Online World in Punching New Single “Real Human Being”

Singer-songwriter Jonathan Sparks has a message to share with the world in his new punk-centered single, “Real Human Being.” Out today on all streaming services, the satirical track tells the tale of two college students trying to blaze their own authentic paths in the middle of Gen-Z’s admiration for social media. In a world where thoughts feel like a “copy-and-paste,” the college freshman rebel from the norm to only find themselves ironically admired by followers for their authenticity.

“Real Human Being” is a concrete blend of energetic guitars and quick punching vocals that die-hard fans of the Descendents, Violent Femmes, and Ramones can surely admire.

“It’s a simple love story about being criticized for who you are, only to find that who you are is of the most value, and what we all really long for. Amid the dismal glow of cell phones, late at night, the song’s simple chorus captures our thirst for human connection: ‘you may not be so entertaining, but you can still hold me, baby, when I’m in need, ‘cause you’re a real human being.’” – Jonathan Sparks

Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Jonathan Sparks is one of the most versatile artists on the scene. Producing rock-infused tracks with a touch of blues, Sparks is launching his solo career after performing in bands Lucid Rain (2004) and Poésis (2007). Having performed around the country opening for Tom Petty and Santana’s original band, Sparks is already selling out venues in Atlanta, including the city’s famous venues Smith’s Olde Bar and The Velvet Note. Working with Peter Barker, who served as chief engineer at Sony Studios in the ’90s and who more recently produced music for artists including Fall Out Boy, Jeff Beck, and Guns N Roses, Sparks has been releasing a new single every month in 2022.

Jonathan Sparks is a jack of all trades, with a successful legal and business coaching career in addition to his musical talent. Sparks is also the host of Success, Decisions, & Rock N’ Roll a motivational, self-help podcast about improving your life and becoming “the best version of yourself.” The show dissects obstacles we face when aiming for success, and secret tips and tricks to break through our own constraints.

The founder of Sparks Law, Jonathan Sparks is also a lawyer for thousands of business owners across the United States. Applying his knowledge as an entrepreneur, himself, Sparks has authored multiple articles for Forbes and Small Business Trends magazines. He is also a contributing author for Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking That Works, a USA Today, Amazon, and Wall Street Journal best-selling book.

Be sure to stream the new single by Jonathan Sparks, “Real Human Being,” on all DSPs today and check out Success, Decisions, & Rock n’ Roll on all podcast platforms.